Falcons 53-Man Roster Takeaways: Heinicke Stays, Rookie & Preseason Standouts Cut

From the retention of quarterback Taylor Heinicke to several notable cuts, here are the top takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' initial 53-man roster.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke has made the team's initial 53-man roster.
The Atlanta Falcons released their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, with the 4 p.m. deadline requiring teams to trim their rosters down from 90.

Atlanta made several cuts that were perhaps surprising given preseason performances, while retaining a few others who were considered to be available.

Here are four quick takeaways on the Falcons' initial release ...

Heinicke Stays on Roster

After going 20-of-44 for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason, Falcons backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke received his wish: To stay on the team.

Heinicke will be Atlanta's No. 3 quarterback, working behind Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., as he did throughout training camp. Heinicke was perhaps the most notable name mentioned among trade talks as the preseason closed.

Blair, Brooks Among Preseason Standouts Cut

Cornerback Natrone Brooks and receiver Chris Blair were among Atlanta's biggest standouts this preseason, but neither found their way onto the final roster.

Brooks had 20 tackles, including one tackle for loss and a forced fumble, while Blair led the team with eight receptions for 154 yards.

Rookie Draft Pick Released

Falcons sixth-round draft pick and former Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue was released Tuesday. He worked primarily with the third-string defense throughout camp but was the lone rookie draft pick to not make the final roster.

During the preseason, Logue made three tackles, two of which were solo.

Position Battles Decided

By releasing Brooks, Anthony Johnson and Kevin King, the Falcons decided not to carry six cornerbacks. Atlanta's five corners entering the season are A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III and Antonio Hamilton.

At running back, Atlanta waived Carlos Washington Jr. and Spencer Brown, meaning sixth-round rookie Jase McClellan won the job to be the team's No. 4 running back. He'll join Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams.

Notable Inclusions

Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, a seventh-round pick in 2023, worked his way into the roster discussion with a strong training camp and preseason, and he ultimately made the team. Atlanta appeared likely to carry just eight offensive linemen, but Gwyn's play forced the Falcons to go with nine.

Outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone was firmly on the bubble entering Tuesday. He played just two defensive snaps last year and worked mostly as a third-string player in training camp, but he's proven to be a fantastic special teams player, which is ultimately why he's on the roster.

Atlanta Falcons 53-MAN ROSTER:

Quarterback (3)
Kirk Cousins | Michael Penix Jr. | Taylor Heinicke

Running back (4)
Bijan Robinson | Tyler Allgeier | Avery Williams | Jase McClellan

Wide receiver (5)
Drake London | Darnell Mooney | Ray-Ray McCloud III | KhaDarel Hodge | Casey Washington

Tight end (3)
Kyle Pitts | Charlie Woerner | Ross Dwelley

Offensive line (9)
Jake Matthews | Matthew Bergeron | Drew Dalman | Chris Lindstrom | Kaleb McGary | Ryan Neuzil | Kyle Hinton | Storm Norton | Jovaughn Gwyn

Defensive line (8)
Grady Jarrett | David Onyemata | Ta'Quon Graham | Zach Harrison | Eddie Goldman | Kentavius Street | Ruke Orhorhoro | Brandon Dorlus

Outside linebacker (5)
Matthew Judon | Lorenzo Carter | Arnold Ebiketie | James Smith-Williams | DeAngelo Malone

Inside linebacker (4)
Kaden Elliss | Troy Andersen | Nate Landman | J.D. Bertrand

Cornerback (5)
A.J. Terrell | Mike Hughes | Dee Alford | Clark Phillips III | Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Safety (4)
Jessie Bates III | Justin Simmons | Richie Grant | Micah Abernathy

Specialists (3)
Kicker: Younghoe Koo | Punter: Bradley Pinion | Long snapper: Liam McCullough

