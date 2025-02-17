The Athletic Highlights Falcons' Biggest Need Heading into Free Agency, NFL Draft
Whether you've watched since the Grits Blitz or Chuck Smith, you already understand that the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush became a vital part of their success. Why didn't the organization pick up on this?
For the better part of the 21st century, Atlanta really moved away from that basic tenet of football. Granted, the team tried to bolster the pass rush at times, but the continuous failures must be absolutely studied.
In the last 20 years, the Falcons haven’t finished in the top-10 in sacks. They’ve finished 30th or below seven times, and 20th or below 15 times.
In the last 25 years, the Falcons have drafted one defensive tackle and three edge rushers in the first round - Jamaal Anderson (2007), Peria Jerry (2009) Vic Beasley (2015), and Takkarist McKinley (2017).
With a track record like that, it’s no surprise the Falcons are gun shy about drafting pressure players early, but if you don’t shoot, you don’t score. Contrast the Falcons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In Howie Roseman’s 15 years as general manager, he’s used nearly half of his first-round picks on defensive linemen.
So it’s no surprise that The Athletic’s Josh Kendall listed the Falcons annual most-pressing need as finding a pass rush.
"It’s always pass rush in Atlanta, isn’t it? The Falcons were 31st in sacks last season (31) and are last in the league over the last five years (141), 10 years (298) and 20 years (606),” wrote Kendall on The Athletic.
“Matthew Judon was second on the team last year with 5.5 sacks, but he’s hitting free agency and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of urgency on either side to keep Judon in Atlanta. The only ‘can’t miss’ pass-rushing prospect in this year’s draft, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, will be long gone by the time the Falcons draft at No. 15, so free agency might be the best option."
How do the Falcons just fall that far behind? In all honesty, the talent evaluations of the Atlanta Falcons remain a culprit, but so does the construction of the roster. The reigning Super Bowl champions used twice as many picks on the defensive line in half the time.
Arnold Ebiketie flashed talent but wasn't properly used. Zach Harrison played well in 2023, but never left the back end of the rotation. Why? A bigger defensive end that can kick inside and still provide burst? Why wouldn't that be necessary?
In retrospect, Jimmy Lake's defense didn’t do any of the Falcons’ defenders any favors, and you could start to see the lack of buy-in. Outside of injury, this remains the biggest reason why the Falcons struggled down the stretch.
Overview
With names like Josh Sweat hitting the market and everyone's favorite draft prospect, Mike Green possibly sitting in reachable range, hope exists.
Now, Jeff Ulbrich, from the outside, looks like a coordinator that wants to craft a scheme around the assembled talent. Rightfully, fans do not possess anything in the way of remaining patience or understanding. Once again, fate presents the Atlanta Falcons with the opportunity to right their perennial pass rush wrong.
Will they finally do the right thing?