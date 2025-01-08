Atlanta Falcons Chris Lindstrom Named All-Pro
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom has been second-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons to go along with three-straight Pro Bowl Appearances. This year however, he's been elevated to the first team by the NFL Players Association.
This recognition further validates that Lindstrom is indeed one of the best guards in football and only yet playing his best in his prime at age 27. The NFLPA voting process is uniquely impressive. Players cannot vote for themselves or their teammates, and can only cast votes for their position group and opposing players they line up against.
The former 14th overall pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft is the anchor of the Falcons offensive line and has justified his five-year, $105-Million contract extension the Falcons signed him to in 2023.
Recognition for Lindstrom from his peers has been a little slow in the making. Pro Football Focus graded Lindstrom as the No. 1 guard in 2024 at 93.5. No one else graded higher than 87.8.
However, in 2022, Lindstrom was the highest graded player regardless of position in 2022 at 95.0.
Lindstrom is joined on the NFL Players’ All-Pro offensive line by Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs, Kansas City’s Joe Thuney, Detroit’s Penei Sewell, and Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey.