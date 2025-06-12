Welcome Back, Falcons Fans: Atlanta Announces Open Training Camp Practice Schedule
The Atlanta Falcons have announced their 2025 training camp schedule, and it includes 11 open practice sessions for fans to get their first look at the team at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Courtesy of the Falcons' press release, here's a look at the schedule:
Thursday, July 24 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 26 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 27 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 31 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 4 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 11 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 12 | Joint practices with Tennessee Titans | IBM Performance Field | 9:40 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 13 | Joint practices with Tennessee Titans | IBM Performance Field | 9:40 a.m.
The Falcons' practice July 26 is part of the NFL's "Back Together Weekend," and fans will hear from both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. According to the release, there will also be appearances from Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders.
Atlanta is selling a limited number of free tickets for training camp practices. To purchase tickets, click HERE. For further information on the Falcons' training camp practices, click HERE.
Due to construction, fans weren't allowed to attend training camp practices in 2024, apart from a pair of off-site sessions at Seckinger High School and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta finished mandatory minicamp Wednesday. Falcons players and coaches get five and a half weeks off before returning to Flowery Branch to prepare for the 2025 season.