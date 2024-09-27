Atlanta Falcons Nab Georgia Bulldogs Edge in SI's Latest Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are keeping it in the ‘Peach State’ with their first-round pick in SI’s 2025 NFL mock draft by FalconsSI's own Daniel Flick.
Flick states that star Georgia Bulldogs edge defender Mykel Williams fits the bill for the team and their projected 14th overall draft pick next April.
“It’s possible, if not probable, Williams goes higher than No. 14, but he’s a dream selection for the Falcons," wrote Flick on SI.com. "Between his length and position flexibility, the 6'5", 265-pound Williams would give Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake plenty of opportunities to get creative with pressure packages. Each of Atlanta’s starting outside linebackers—Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter—will be unrestricted free agents after this season, prompting the chance for Williams to step into a prominent role early.”
Does this pick make sense for head coach Raheem Morris and the Falcons?
Let’s take a quick dive into what Williams brings to the table.
The 6-5 265-pound Williams hails from Columbus, Ga., and attended Hardaway High School. He was ranked the No. 2 player in the country regardless of position by On3 and No.7 by 247 Sports.
During his freshman year at the University of Georgia, he stepped onto the scene in a big way, earning First Team Freshman All-America by The Athletic. In his sophomore season, he was second on the team with 4.5 sacks.
Moreover, he earned All-SEC Second Team honors.
He has moved to full-time edge defender/outside linebacker responsibilities this season after roaming between edge and other linebacker positions his first two years at Georgia.
At just 20 years old, he bears a lot of potential, and with the Falcons' Achilles heel still being in the pass rush department so far in 2024, the pick could be a home run.
With edge defenders Matt Judon and Lorenzo Carter set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, the need is significant at the position.
However, it is essential to note that Atlanta has not selected a player from the University of Georgia higher than the third round since the team was founded in 1966.
Linebacker Akeem Dent is the highest-drafted Bulldog, as he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
The Falcons taking an edge rusher? From the Georgia Bulldogs? In the first round? As improbable as each of those scenarios may seem, Williams provides a solid case to break each of those trends in next year’s draft.