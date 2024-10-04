Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Has Best Game Since Rookie Season, Quiets Critics
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-30 with an offensive masterclass by quarterback Kirk Cousins – thanks in part to tight end Kyle Pitts.
While Darnell Mooney and Drake London stole the show with their 259-yards receiving on the evening, fourth-year tight end Kyle Pitts also had a highly productive night. He had his best-receiving game since his rookie season. Fantasy football managers worldwide rejoiced along with Falcon fans, even if it was tongue-in-cheek.
The 6'6 and 245-pound tight end reeled in seven receptions for 88 yards on eight targets. Kirk Cousins explained how his tight end made an impact to the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football crew after the game.
“I’m going where my reads take me,” said Cousins. “I never drop back and say, ‘Where’s Kyle? Let me throw it to him.’ But when you have 81 plays, when you have 58 attempts, it gives you that opportunity. And he did such a good job after the catch, turning five, six, seven-yard catches into much bigger gains.”
For the 23-year-old, he got involved early. He was the first passing target of the game. He ripped off a 32-yard gain down the right seam to Tampa Bay’s 35-yard line.
Before this game, Pitts had eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in four games played, and nearly breaking that total in one night is a sign of good things to come for the Falcons' offense moving forward.
While some have been questioning his ability so far this season after a slow start and multiple missed games in his career due to a knee injury, it is safe to say those doubters, for now, do not have much to say.
With a 10-day break until the team’s next contest against the Carolina Panthers, look for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to make the Cousins to Pitts connection a force to be reckoned with moving forward.
Chemistry takes time, and it seems Captain Kirk and the ‘Unicorn’ are at the start of a very fruitful QB/TE combination.