Atlanta Falcons OL Named to NFL.com’s All-Breakout Team
There are plenty of young players scattered throughout the Atlanta Falcons roster. Recently, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks acknowledged one of the team’s young talents as a prime candidate for the NFL’s All-Breakout team this season.
In Brooks' words, these players are ‘poised to make noise’ in a big way sooner rather than later, and Atlanta has one starter on the offensive line who made the cut.
The 6'5 and 325-pound second-year guard from Syracuse, Matthew Bergeron, was thrust into the action last season. He started all 17 games for former head coach Arthur Smith as a rookie, showcasing his immense potential, particularly as a run blocker.
However, according to Bucky Brooks, his full ability as a pass protector in an offense that can consistently push the ball downfield in the passing attack has yet to be fully revealed, leaving coaches and fans eagerly anticipating his future performances.
“The athletic interior blocker is poised to shine in a revamped offense under new coordinator Zac Robinson that makes the most of his talents as a people mover at the point of attack," Brooks wrote on NFL.com.
"Bergeron's movement skills should lead to more space for running back Bijan Robinson on runs while providing sufficient protection for Kirk Cousins to attack from the pocket. As Robinson builds a game plan that enables the Falcons to showcase their skill players on the perimeter, the football world could come to better appreciate the work Bergeron does between the tackles in 2024.”
The 24-year-old has done well for himself after one NFL season. With a new offensive coordinator and a veteran quarterback at the helm, Bergeron should have more opportunities to prove himself and solidify his and Chris Lindstrom’s case as one of the best guard tandems in the NFL.