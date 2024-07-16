Falcons Offense Among Biggest NFL Offseason Winners
If the Atlanta Falcons did nothing else during the 2024 NFL offseason, they addressed at quarterback. And since that's undoubtably the most important position in the league, the Falcons offense expects to be significantly better during the 2024 season.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski called the Falcons offense one of the biggest winners of the offseason.
"This offseason, the Falcons signed the top available free-agent quarterback, Kirk Cousins, to a four-year, $180 million contract," wrote Sobleski.
"Over the past three seasons, Cousins threw 80 touchdowns to only 26 interceptions, although he is coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon.
"The Falcons planned for all contingencies by drafting Washington's Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick. They now have a succession plan in place, so they shouldn't find themselves in a predicament where poor quarterback play plagues the entire roster.
"Pitts, London and Robinson can now be featured to the level that their talent dictates."
Sobleski also argued that the Falcons started quarterback Desmond Ridder prematurely after Marcus Mariota proved ineffective during the 2022 season. I would argue the opposite, stating that former head coach Arthur Smith stuck with Mariota too long and wouldn't have if the Falcons weren't competing in the weak NFC South that season.
But regardless if he had received more or less playing time during his Falcons tenure, Ridder was not going to prove to be a franchise quarterback. The Falcons rightfully moved on with two of the best options they could find this offseason -- a proven, veteran leader and a high-upside rookie for the future.
With both quarterbacks on the roster, the Falcons should be able to unleash their young offensive weapons, which they have spent valuable draft capital in recent years to acquire.
The Atlanta defense may not be ready to compete for a championship because it still lacks a true elite pass rusher. But that doesn't change the obvious improvements the Falcons made on offense.