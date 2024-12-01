Can Falcons Defense Slow Down Chargers Offense?
After a bye, the Atlanta Falcons welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Georgia. Ever the enigmatic team, the Bolts bring an offense that vacillates between explosive and sputtering. Teeming with talent, Los Angeles averages 22.1 points per game, which sits 18th overall.
The Chargers' failure to capitalize has come back to haunt them in their four losses and presents an opportunity for the Falcons to not only stop them, but force the issue.
The Passing Game
From the first day, you can see why the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert with the sixth-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Few quarterbacks in the league possess the overwhelming intelligence, size, strength, mobility and arm talent as Herbert.
The ball explodes from his hand on deep throws. Meanwhile, the former Oregon standout displays a feathery touch on short and intermediate throws. While Herbert's completion percentage dipped from his career mark of 66.2 to 62.9, there are several plausible explanations.
Their lower completion rate gave way to a higher yards per attempt with 7.7. When the team hired Jim Harbaugh, he took the training wheels off and allowed Herbert to get vertical. This season, Herbert plays a near-perfect quarterback, throwing just one interception, way back on September 15th.
On the other side, he remains susceptible to sacks as of late. Opponents sacked Herbert 21 times in the last-seven games. In what feels like a broken record, Atlanta needs to send the house at Herbert on passing downs. After failing to do so much of the season, Atlanta must start trying.
The Running Game
By allowing Austin Ekeler to leave via free agency, Los Angeles needed to build a new ground game. J.K. Dobbins was placed on injured reserve this week. Gus Edwards and Herbert himself will lead the charge on the ground.
Edwards is in his seventh season out of Rutgers and doesn't pose a threat to most teams. He's a short yardage specialist that will take advantage of the Falcons lack of personnel in the box if Atlanta remains in their 2-4-5 base defense.
The Passing Game
With Dobbins out and the Falcons allowing a league-worst 72% completion rate, expect Herbert to use the short passing game as an extension of the running game.
With rookie Ladd McConkey underneath, Los Angeles wants to lure the Falcons up, in order to find Quentin Johnston on deeper routes.
In no uncertain terms, Johnston mightily struggles to catch the ball. When he does, he shows the speed to run away from defenders. However, the drops compound their issues. While he does average 17 yards a catch with six touchdowns, the low catch percentage, badly-traced routes should see A.J. Terrell switch to Josh Palmer.
If the Falcons allow Johnston space, as they have been wont to do all season, he can kill Atlanta after the catch. If he makes the catch.
Bottom Line
On offense, the Los Angeles Chargers will threaten the Falcons down the field to keep them away from the run game. In Atlanta's favor, the abundant number of drops and middling third-down completion percentage of 37.6 could provide the antidote to the defensive struggles that plague Atlanta.
With so many perceived advantages, can the Falcons shed their defensive timidity and stifle the Chargers?