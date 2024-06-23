Only 3 Falcons Make CBS’ NFL Top 100 Players List
The Atlanta Falcons, a team with diverse talent, have received some love in a recent Top 100 NFL player rankings list from Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. But not enough.
Prisco’s list, which should ignite passionate debates among fans, featured only three Falcons – guard Chris Lindstrom, safety Jessie Bates and quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Lindstrom was the highest-rated Falcons player on the list at No. 28.
“Chris Lindstrom was named Second Team All-Pro, but should have been on the first team. He is a power player in the run game who has improved in pass protection and should start to get more acclaim this season,” wrote Prisco.
Following Lindstrom for the Falcons was Bates at No. 44 overall.
“After signing with the Falcons, Bates was an impact player on the Atlanta defense. He is good against the run, but is more than capable in coverage as evidenced by his six picks last season,” wrote Prisco.
Cousins rounded out the Falcons on the list at No. 98.
“He signed a free agent deal with the Falcons in March after seven seasons in Minnesota. He started just eight games last season because of a torn Achilles tendon. When he went out, he had 18 touchdown passes to lead the league at the time,” wrote Prisco.
Bates III and Cousins' rankings should arguably be higher. The lack of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell on the list should also be noted.
Two of the top ten players at their respective positions (difficult positions), Jarrett and Terrell have valid cases to make the list. Younger talents such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts have the potential to make the list sooner rather than later too.
But regardless – Atlanta should have at least four players on this list, not three.