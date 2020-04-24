Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Cal S Ashtyn Davis

Less than 12 hours remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft, rumors are circulating that the Atlanta Falcons are aiming to make a huge splash and trade up into the Top 5. Whether that potential plan comes to fruition or not, the Falcons figure to be targeting plenty of defensive targets this weekend.

Assuming they keep their second-round choice, one player that should be on the Atlanta draft board Friday is former California safety Ashtyn Davis.

The senior is considered by most a tier behind the top two safeties in the 2020 class, Alabama's Xavier McKinney and LSU's Grant Delpit, both of whom are expected to be drafted in the first round. The CBS Sports player rankings has Davis as the No. 42 overall prospect in the draft -- 14 players behind Delpit at 28th. McKinney sits at No. 21 overall.

But Davis shouldn't be viewed as just a consolation prize to the teams who miss on McKinney and Delpit. Davis will provide organizations a potential star alternative to those top two safeties early on Day 2.

If the Falcons land the coveted pass rusher they are seeking at No. 16 or higher, Atlanta would be wise to target Davis at No. 47 on Friday. The Falcons could use help at both cornerback and safety in this year's draft and depending on how things unfold, Davis may be able to help at either position. NFL.com speculates that he could become a star at safety or move to cornerback.

Regardless of position, Davis has the athletic ability to be a first-round pick but needs to improve his instincts. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com labeled him with a "boom-bust element" but his potential will make him a very appealing second-round pick.

"Learning to play under control in coverage and as a tackler will be the difference between being considered a good football player instead of an explosive athlete," wrote Zierlein. "The elite traits should get him drafted inside the first two days, but there are some boom/bust elements to his game right now."

He won't be the safest second-round pick, but Day 2 is the time to take a bit more of a risk if one has landed a bonafide potential star in the first round. Davis fits with the Falcons on paper, but general manager Thomas Dimitroff targeting Davis does depend a great deal on what Atlanta does in the first round.

The Falcons have safety as a need in this draft because of season-ending injuries from Keanu Neal the past two seasons. Neal was a Pro Bowl player in 2017, but he's only played four games the past two seasons. In 2019, Neal tore his Achilles tendon in Week 3.

The Falcons also have a need at cornerback following the release of Desmond Trufant this offseason.