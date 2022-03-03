Hog Hunter: Arkansas Receiver Treylon Burks Ready To 'Attack' Combine, Falcons On Notice?

Known for his massive hand size, plus his his outdoor demeanor, Treylon Burks could be an option for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS -- Big is always better, right? The more size to a person's frame, the better the chance they'll win any one-on-one battle when playing at the next level.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks stands 6-3 and weighs 230 pounds. His desired playing weight for the Razorbacks he says was around 225, but it would influx from time to time depending on workouts and what he ate.

Burks will be on the Atlanta Falcons' radar with the No. 8 selection, and for good reason. With the status of Calvin Ridley at an impasse, plus Russell Gage hitting free agency, Atlanta needs another pass-catcher to pair along with tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons could be the first team to draft a receiver when on the clock at No. 8. Does Burks believe he should be the top choice? That's for the on-field workouts to decide Thursday afternoon.

"I really don't think about it," Burks said. "I just go there and do what I do for my teams and I just let my fans speak for me."

Burks has the case to be WR1 despite the rise of Alabama standout Jameson Williams or the consistency from Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. He's physical, a willing blocker and perhaps most of all reliable.

The past two years, he's been Sam Pittman's go-to target for the Hogs' offense. Speaking of Hogs, don't get him started on the proper way to Hog hunt. Burks knows the ins and out of how to properly kill a wild hog without getting hurt in the process.

"It depends on how you attack [the hog]," Burks said. "You have to game plan before you even go out there. Know exactly where they’re going to be. You have to put vests on the dogs to make sure they don’t get hurt."

That a similar approach Burks uses when going up against defensive backs in the SEC. Titled the conference "just means more," Burks uses those same instincts to win battles against any defensive look every Saturday against some of the game's best.

Oh, and he wins often. All three seasons in Fayetteville, Burks averaged over 16 yards per reception. In 2020, he found the end zone for the first time in his career at tacked on seven scores. In 2021, he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Being in the SEC has prepared me a lot because of the physicality of the game,” Burks said. “Every Saturday that you play, you are competing against the best. It puts you in the state of the mind that you’re basically playing against a pro every Saturday.”

The comparisons to his game among those in the NFL will vary. Last season, Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles began implementing more jet sweeps to Burks' element, having him become a factor as runner. He averaged eight yards per carry and even found the end zone with his legs.

The easiest comparison for Burks is Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown. The two are built bigger than their bodies suggests, but the speed has never faltered due to weight.

Burks, however, is into the trendy topics around the league. As of late, he continues to watch San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, hoping to emulate his skill sets in a similar style at the professional level.

"The way that he plays running back, plays inside, plays outside, multi player, person, athlete," Burks said. That's who I try to mimic my game after him."

Burks said he met with Atlanta and other teams during his press conference. The Falcons will likely meet with all the top targets in-person this week just to get a feel of who fits coach Arthur Smith's system.

Perhaps the one thing that will separate Burks from the others will be his 40-time. Projected to run in the mid-to-low 4.4's, anything faster should give him a nudge to strengthen his argument as WR1.

When asked if his weight would slow him down, Burks simply smiled, exuding the confidence shown Saturdays on SEC soil.

"We’ll just have to wait to see that," Burks said.