Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft class: jersey numbers

Zach Hood

The 2020 Atlanta Falcons draft class is official, as are the rookies' new jersey number. After much speculation and rumors of trades and potential selections, the Falcons went with four defensive players, one offensive lineman and a punter in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Let's take a look at the 2020 rookies and what numbers they'll be wearing to start their careers.

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson - No. 24 (Round 1, pick No. 16 overall)

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn - No. 90 (Round 2, pick No. 47 overall)

OL Matt Hennessy, Temple - No. 61 (Round 3, pick No. 78 overall)

LB Mykal Walker, San Jose State - No. 43 (Round 4, pick No. 119 overall)

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Cal - No. 32 (Round 5, pick No. 134 overall)

P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse - No. 4 (Round 7, pick No. 228 overall)

The Falcons' new threads are on sale now and presumably the rookies' jerseys will be available for sale in the near future. With the Falcons in win-now mode coming off a 7-9 season that began with a 1-7 start, the club will be looking for production from these guys right away. Which rookie's jersey are you going to buy?

