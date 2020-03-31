Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

The Atlanta Falcons addressed their need at running back this offseason by signing veteran Todd Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman. Gurley is not the same player he was two years ago, but he should be a significant upgrade from Freeman.

That doesn't mean, though, the Falcons couldn't still add a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft. Acquiring Gurley indicates it won't happen early in the draft, but Atlanta could target a running back such as J.K. Dobbins on Day 2.

Dobbins starred at Ohio State, rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 games as a junior last fall. He saved his best performance for last too, chewing up 174 rushing yards, while nearly averaging 10 yards per rush, and a touchdown against Clemson in the national semifinals.

Dobbins posted four 150-plus yard rushing days in Ohio State's final four games, all of which came against ranked teams. In his final three college contests, Dobbins rushed for 557 yards.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein describes the former 4-star Buckeyes recruit as "more battle axe than buzzsaw as a lunch-pail runner with the fortitude and toughness to wear down defenses." He also predicts Dobbins "could land a shared-carries role quickly" and possibly "become a solid NFL starter."

His potential to split carries immediately should attract teams such as the Falcons. Gurley will only turn 26 in August, but he's already shown signs of slowing down significantly.

After two straight All-Pro seasons (2017 and 2018), Gurley saw his yards per carry average drop more than one yard from 4.9 during 2018 to 3.8 in 2019. He played 15 games but averaged under 17 touches per contest. Gurley averaged more than 21 touches per game during the first four seasons of his career and about 22.7 touches each week during his All-Pro years.

To keep Gurley fresh and efficient, the Falcons need to keep his carries to about 12-15 and target him just a few times in the passing attack per game. That opens the door to someone such as Dobbins sharing the backfield load, supplying an additional 5-10 touches each week.

Gurley and Dobbins aren't perfect compliments, as both possess power elements to their running style, but Gurley definitely has more wiggle while Dobbins is strictly a running downhill type of back. The Falcons also signed Gurley to only a one-year contract, so adding a back such as Dobbins this offseason gives him the opportunity to develop and learn behind a veteran to then become the starter next year.

CBS Sports ranks Dobbins as the third-best running back and 52nd overall player in the 2020 class. In all likelihood, the Falcons will have to target him with their second-round pick at No. 47 overall in order to land him.

With all the holes the Falcons need to fill on defense, grabbing Dobbins isn't highly probable, but don't rule it out as a possibility.