Kiper's latest mock has Falcons adding defense early

The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and while teams haven't been able to conduct in-person workouts, speculation is still rampant in terms of who's going to end up where, particularly with the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. offered the fourth version of his 2020 mock draft Tuesday morning, a two-round edition.

With the No. 16 pick, Kiper still has the Falcons selecting pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson out of LSU as he did in his last mock. Atlanta still needs a consistent pass rusher opposite Dante Fowler Jr, and Chaisson projects to be an athletic force on the edge.

Dan Quinn's defense has undergone several changes this offseason, but there are still holes at edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle. And even after swapping Vic Beasley Jr. for Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, I still look at Chaisson as the best value here because of the upside he brings as a versatile pass-rusher. After Chase Young, he's the best edge rusher in this class.

In the second round, Kiper pegs Atlanta with safety Jeremy Chinn from Southern Illinois with the No. 47 pick. Chinn drew rave reviews at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Here's Kiper's take on Chinn:

Keanu Neal, a first-round pick in 2016, has had some horrible injury luck and only played in four games over the last two seasons. That has opened a void at safety in Atlanta. Chinn, who had 13 career interceptions for the Salukis and looked great at Senior Bowl practices, ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, a fantastic time for a 221-pound defensive back. He's legit.

Kiper notes the club still has holes at edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle yet has them taking a safety with their second 2020 selection. Interesting, but perhaps Chinn represents a difference maker worth adding to the trio of Neal, Ricardo Allen and Demontae Kazee. The Falcons have been in trade rumors concerning their No. 16 pick and may look to move up or down the board come draft day.