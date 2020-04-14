Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Kiper's latest mock has Falcons adding defense early

Zach Hood

The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and while teams haven't been able to conduct in-person workouts, speculation is still rampant in terms of who's going to end up where, particularly with the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. offered the fourth version of his 2020 mock draft Tuesday morning, a two-round edition. 

With the No. 16 pick, Kiper still has the Falcons selecting pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson out of LSU as he did in his last mock. Atlanta still needs a consistent pass rusher opposite Dante Fowler Jr, and Chaisson projects to be an athletic force on the edge.

Dan Quinn's defense has undergone several changes this offseason, but there are still holes at edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle. And even after swapping Vic Beasley Jr. for Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, I still look at Chaisson as the best value here because of the upside he brings as a versatile pass-rusher. After Chase Young, he's the best edge rusher in this class.

In the second round, Kiper pegs Atlanta with safety Jeremy Chinn from Southern Illinois with the No. 47 pick. Chinn drew rave reviews at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Here's Kiper's take on Chinn:

Keanu Neal, a first-round pick in 2016, has had some horrible injury luck and only played in four games over the last two seasons. That has opened a void at safety in Atlanta. Chinn, who had 13 career interceptions for the Salukis and looked great at Senior Bowl practices, ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, a fantastic time for a 221-pound defensive back. He's legit. 

Kiper notes the club still has holes at edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle yet has them taking a safety with their second 2020 selection. Interesting, but perhaps Chinn represents a difference maker worth adding to the trio of Neal, Ricardo Allen and Demontae Kazee. The Falcons have been in trade rumors concerning their No. 16 pick and may look to move up or down the board come draft day.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley didn't need to bring Deion Sanders into this

So is it OK for Todd Gurley to wear Deion Sanders' number with the Atlanta Falcons? Here's the bigger question: What was Gurley thinking?

Terence Moore

by

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons draft safety in latest first-round NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report

Will the Atlanta Falcons draft a safety in the first round?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Epenesa brings power to the next level

There's questions surrounding his quickness, but A.J. Epenesa boasts an impressive coming out of Iowa. Could he land in Atlanta?

Brady Pfister

by

Brady Pfister

REPORT: Dimitroff “strangely interested” in quarterback prospects

Is Atlanta really considering a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Chris Vinel

by

CrgMck

Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield Jr

Will the Atlanta Falcons draft safety Antoine Winfield Jr?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 10: Why all the drama? Can it be the draft yet?

Drama and overhyped rumors. Is it time for the NFL Draft yet? The Falcons' new uniforms were fun. Deion Sanders and Todd Gurley might have beef. They probably don't. Atlanta might trade up to draft a quarterback, according to reports. They probably won't. And where does another Deion rank among his peers?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the uniforms compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective .

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore

Todd Gurley in Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference: ‘I know I’m still that guy’

History is against Todd Gurley II to return to the Offensive Player of the Year he was in 2017, but he doesn’t care about history or your opinion.

Rashad Milligan

by

Malik Brown

Murray could find success with the Falcons

If the Falcons want more than enough speed at linebacker, drafting Kenneth Murray would be right choice.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown

Falcons should draft a RB despite having Gurley, Jonathan Taylor could be the answer

The Atlanta Falcons signed former LA Rams back Todd Gurley in free agency. Despite that they should take a look at a running back in the draft and former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor would be a nice fit.

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore