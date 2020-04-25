Falcon Report
Falcons select OL Matt Hennessy in third round of NFL draft

Jeremy Johnson

The Falcons likely closed their business on Friday night by selecting Matt Hennessy a center from Temple University with 78th overall selection in the draft in the third round.

Atlanta has skirted the dramatics so far in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming into the selection meetings the Falcons were rumored to have to be actively trying to jump up the draft board. 

The Falcons ended Thursday night with the No. 16 pick which became Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. The Falcons opened Friday night with the selection of Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson with No. 47 overall pick in the second round.

Hennessy was an AP third-team All-American in 2019. He gives the Falcons a potential long-term replacement at the center spot to replace soon-to-be 34-year old veteran Alex Mack when his contract ends after the 2020 season. The former Owl also projects to compete for reps at left guard but may struggle to get up to speed given the issues COVID-19 is going to present for Spring and Summer camps/workouts.

Hennessy could be in play to compete for playing time at left guard in his rookie season alongside Mack for a season before kicking inside to center in 2021 should Mack retire or elect to go elsewhere in free agency. Ideally, he'll develop the versatility to play either going forward in the event Mack returns. Hennessy started one game at left guard in college (34 at center) and worked out at guard some during Senior Bowl practice.

Assuming the Falcons don't trade back into the third, they will have three more picks tomorrow on the last day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

