Falcons standing pat, addressing needs so far in 2020 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons, rumored to be the most active team in trade calls leading up the 2020 NFL Draft, have yet to move up the board. Speculation they would move up for Chase Young, Jefferey Okudah, Isaiah Simmons or one of the other premier defensive prospects on the board was palpable. There were the ridiculous rumors they had interest in first-round quarterbacks, and even Jalen Hurts in the second or third.

None of this came to fruition, and GM Thomas Dimitroff said after the first round that he never even made a trade offer in the first round. He was content sitting at No. 16 and taking his guy, A.J. Terrell, in an attempt to shore up the cornerback position in the wake of the team's recent defensive struggles as well as the release of the veteran staple Desmond Trufant.

Friday evening, there were more rumors about a potential trade up into the beginning of the second round. Dimitroff again resisted whatever urge he had to jump up on the board, and selected Auburn DL Marlon Davidson with the No. 47 pick. Davidson fills another need for the Falcons, overall defensive line depth. Davidson played end in college, but at 303 pounds he could slide inside as well at the next level.

“I certainly expect impact from these guys,” Quinn said of Terrell and Davidson to the media via conference call.

At the No. 78 pick, they address another need with the addition of interior OL Matt Hennessy from Temple. Hennessy is a center, but will compete at left guard in 2020 with Alex Mack still in the fold. Mack is 34 and a free agent after the 2020 season. He was a third-team All-American as a senior and competed in both guard and center drills at the Senior Bowl.

The Falcons have the No. 119 and No. 143 pick this afternoon in the fourth round, and No. 228 in the seventh. They may choose to trade on day three, but the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft have been chalk for the Atlanta front office. Stay tuned for the completion of the 2020 NFL Draft as well as reactions, grades and insights as we (hopefully) progress towards the 2020 NFL season.