The best-kept secret in the NFL Draft may be TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney.

Maybe it’s because he didn’t come from a big collegiate school like LSU, Ohio State, or Florida. The biggest name to come out of TCU was LaDainian Tomlinson, and that was in 2001.

Or maybe it’s because he’s not your typical lengthy corner; Gladney is listed at 5’10. Most of the corners in this draft are 6’0 or taller.

Whatever it is, Gladney has a dog in him that will make sure to prove scouts wrong and show that he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.

"I feel like I'm the biggest sleeper”, Gladney said. They talk about my size a lot, but everyone knows I'm a speed demon and physical."

The TCU product had solid four seasons, recording 146 tackles and five interceptions for the Horned Frogs. In his final season, he earned first team all-conference honors.

From the start of the play until the dead ball, Gladney is known for making it hard on receivers until the whistle blows.

“I go 110 the whole game. I don't play like most corners. I like to stick my nose in everything. I'm just not a cover corner. I like to hit, too."

In man coverage, he’s able to stay close with the receiver with his great use of hands and route recognition. In zone, he knows how to stay patient, but at times can get too jumpy which can lead to big plays down the field.

Gladney may be small, but his wingspan (31 7/8”) allows him to play bigger and physical on the line of scrimmage. That’s why he was one of the best lockdown corners in college.

With his aggressive play, Gladney has the skills to play on the outside and in the slot. Combine that with his speed and his commitment to tackle, and he may be one of the most versatile corners in the draft.

The draft projections on Gladney are ones that are not very consistent. Some have him as a possible mid-to-late first-round pick. Others have him as an early second-round pick. Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 34 on their big board and the seventh ranked corner.

The Falcons could use a corner of Gladney’s caliber: fast and physical. The NFC South does possess some of the lengthiest receivers in the league, which may come to a disadvantage for the corner, but his intangibles could allow to matchup with the best of the best.

There’s a good chance Gladney will still be available at No.16, but the Falcons could trade down and pick him later in the round. Depending how far he falls, they could also wait until the second-round to select him and focus on another need with their first-round pick.

If the Falcons select Gladney, they’ll know that they’re getting a cornerback that’s full of confidence and willing to do whatever it takes to make a play.

"I'm too competitive. I don't want nobody to beat me. I feel like I'm the best at everything."