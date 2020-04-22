Falcon Report
Julian Okwara can help the Falcons improve their pass rush

Malik Brown

All Julian Okwara is worried about is getting drafted. When, where, and how doesn’t matter to him.

“Late first round, second round, early third round, I’ll have an opportunity at the end of the day,” Okwara said.

Maybe it’s because his brother, Romeo Okwara, was undrafted and is in his fifth season and currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

The Notre Dame edge rusher is projected to be picked anywhere between late first or third-round. CBS Sports has him ranked No. 61 on their big board and the eighth best edge rusher in the draft. On the other hand, Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 28 and the fourth best edge rusher in the draft. He has the stats to prove he can be among the top, too.

He posted a 90.4 pass rush grade in 2019, and his two -year grade ranked seventh in the country. Before suffering a broken left fibula, Okwara had 18 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. The year before he led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and had eight sacks.

The best thing about Okwara is his speed burst around the edge to get to the quarterback, which is why he was so successful the past two years. His arm length (34 3/8”) gives him an advantage and his 252-pound stature is hard to keep down. He still needs to work on counter moves that can make him an even more impressive player.

What makes players special is being able to move around and play multiple positions. Luckily for Okwara, if you need him to drop in coverage, he can do so. Being able to rush the passer and play the run is important in today’s game, but Okwara still struggles to do the latter with moving blockers.

The Falcons biggest needs right now are defensive end and cornerback. If they decide to address corner in the first round, drafting a defensive linemen will most likely be their second or third-round pick. Okwara has the speed that the Falcons always talk about, and he may be still on the board when it’s their time to pick.

Even though they signed Dante Fowler Jr., you can never have enough pass rushers on the team. Add the fact that they have to face Drew Brees and Tom Brady, and it makes more sense to address the line.

If Okwara is the same player he was before his injury, a team could be getting a stud in the draft.

