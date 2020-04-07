Alabama produces some of the top prospects coming into the NFL. This year around six players from the Crimson Tide are projected to go in the first-round, and that includes cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs was one the best at his position in Alabama, receiving third team Associated All-American and second-team All-Sec accolades. In his senior season he recorded three interceptions, eight pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.

Before switching to cornerback, Diggs was a wide receiver which gives him an advantage that other defensive backs may not have. He has the size and strength to matchup with some of the bigger receivers in the league, solid foot agility, and an exceptional catch rate.

PFF has Diggs ranked No. 26 on their big board, and is the fourth ranked corner on the board as well. This what they had to say about Diggs:

“Diggs is the venus fly trap of cornerbacks. When you get stuck on him in press coverage, he’s eating you for lunch.”

USA Today has Diggs ranked him four spots higher at No. 22, with a mock draft average of 25.1. In a recent three-round CBS Sports mock draft, Diggs is projected to go No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings (traded picks with Buffalo Bills).

Though many experts praise Diggs’ length and size, he also has some things that can be exposed in his game. Being 6’2 means that you could lose some speed down the line, and Diggs is not known as one of the faster corners in the draft. This leads to him drawing holding penalties trying to recover back to the ball. He also likes to predict plays before happening, which can lead to many problems on the defensive side if he doesn’t make the right read.

With the Falcons being slim at the cornerback position, Diggs could be in play for the Falcons at pick No. 16. The NFC South has some of the best receivers in the league even aside from Julio Jones and the Falcons corps, with Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans headlining. All those receivers have the size to give the opposition problems, but Diggs could matchup well with them. He and Isaiah Oliver together would give the Falcons something other teams probably don't possess: two big corners on the outside.

It also wouldn’t be a first for Thomas Dimitroff to draft another Alabama player in the first-round (see Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley).

Diggs should still be on the board when the Falcons pick at No. 16, so if they want them, it shouldn’t be a problem.