Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Will the Falcons consider drafting Trevon Diggs?

Malik Brown

Alabama produces some of the top prospects coming into the NFL. This year around six players from the Crimson Tide are projected to go in the first-round, and that includes cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs was one the best at his position in Alabama, receiving third team Associated All-American and second-team All-Sec accolades. In his senior season he recorded three interceptions, eight pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.

Before switching to cornerback, Diggs was a wide receiver which gives him an advantage that other defensive backs may not have. He has the size and strength to matchup with some of the bigger receivers in the league, solid foot agility, and an exceptional catch rate.

PFF has Diggs ranked No. 26 on their big board, and is the fourth ranked corner on the board as well. This what they had to say about Diggs:

“Diggs is the venus fly trap of cornerbacks. When you get stuck on him in press coverage, he’s eating you for lunch.”

USA Today has Diggs ranked him four spots higher at No. 22, with a mock draft average of 25.1. In a recent three-round CBS Sports mock draft, Diggs is projected to go No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings (traded picks with Buffalo Bills).

Though many experts praise Diggs’ length and size, he also has some things that can be exposed in his game. Being 6’2 means that you could lose some speed down the line, and Diggs is not known as one of the faster corners in the draft. This leads to him drawing holding penalties trying to recover back to the ball. He also likes to predict plays before happening, which can lead to many problems on the defensive side if he doesn’t make the right read.

With the Falcons being slim at the cornerback position, Diggs could be in play for the Falcons at pick No. 16. The NFC South has some of the best receivers in the league even aside from Julio Jones and the Falcons corps, with Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans headlining. All those receivers have the size to give the opposition problems, but Diggs could matchup well with them. He and Isaiah Oliver together would give the Falcons something other teams probably don't possess: two big corners on the outside.

It also wouldn’t be a first for Thomas Dimitroff to draft another Alabama player in the first-round (see Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley).

Diggs should still be on the board when the Falcons pick at No. 16, so if they want them, it shouldn’t be a problem. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 9: a virtual draft, Grady Jarrett and Wrestlemania

With the 2020 NFL Draft being less than three weeks away, what do you think of its new virtual format? What does it mean for the NFL going forward? Where does Grady Jarrett rank among NFL defensive tackles? Who is the biggest Falcons draft bust of all-time? Which current Falcon would you choose as your Wrestlemania tag-team partner?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL's expansion of the playoffs and why an unemployed wide receiver thinks he has more to offer than Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl player Julio Jones. Guess who it is?That's right!

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons will stream 1998 Championship game against Vikings

With ESPN re-airing the 2006 game against the Saints on Monday night, the Falcons will show the 1998 Championship game against the Vikings on Youtube.

Malik Brown

President Donald Trump says "he believes" NFL season will start on time

Will the 2020 NFL regular season start in September?

Dave Holcomb

Saving the Falcons: '28-3' versus '30-27'

What a contrast? You have the 1999 NFC Championship Game for the Atlanta Falcons, and then you have the 2017 Super Bowl? Which was more memorable? You know, the high involving the former or the horror surrounding the latter?

Terence Moore

Most recent NFL playoff expansion feels wrong

NFL owners approved the expansion of the playoffs this week from 12 teams to 14 teams. In layman’s terms that means the NFL will make more money and four more mediocre teams will get an extra game.

Jeremy Johnson

Robert Quinn jokes about deciding free agency with coin flip

Did Robert Quinn really decide his next NFL team by flipping a coin?

Chris Vinel

Dantzler has what Dan Quinn likes in a defensive back

How does Mississippi State cornerback Cameron fit with the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Now that we're closer to the Atlanta Falcons showing us their new uniforms, what do you think? I have my thoughts, and they might surprise you.

Terence Moore

by

RiseUpFan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 8 clip: Don't listen to Antonio Brown

Brady and Chris didn't go easy on Antonio Brown during this week's Dirty Birds Podcast. Brown took an unprovoked shot at Julio Jones, and the guys believe he was wrong in doing so.

Brady Pfister