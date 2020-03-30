Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons trading back in first round in latest USA Today mock draft

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons aggressively traded back into the first round last season to draft a second offensive lineman at No. 31 overall. This offseason, USA Today predicts the Falcons could make another move in the first round, only this time, moving back to acquire more picks.

In his latest mock draft Monday morning, USA Today writer Nate Davis has the Falcons trading back from No. 16 to 21 with the Philadelphia Eagles. At 21st overall, the Falcons then selected former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. 

He didn't explain the reason for the trade, but here's Davis' explanation for why he predicted the Falcons to take McKinney:

Atlanta could use help at safety, where Keanu Neal is trying to return from another injury, and linebacker ... and McKinney should be able to help in either area depending on down and distance.

McKinney would certainly do those things. With the Crimson Tide last season, McKinney did just about everything, leading the team with 95 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also had four forced fumbles, five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.

In his article, Davis didn't layout what the Falcons would receive from the Eagles to move back five spots, but it's obviously a move Atlanta could do to acquire more picks. At least in Davis' mock draft, the Falcons still landed an impactful defensive player despite moving back.

In March, the Falcons sent a second-round choice to the Baltimore Ravens for Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick. With the deal, the Falcons still have six selections but now have two fourth-rounders instead of two choices in the second round.

So accumulating more selections with a trade back in the first round isn't the worst idea for Atlanta. That is, as long as general manager Thomas Dimitroff can still land a defensive player in the first round that is going to immediately make the team better in 2020.

