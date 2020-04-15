The Atlanta Falcons could be preparing to “make some noise” in this year’s NFL Draft.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Thomas Dimitroff is interesting in moving up and has been active in discussions with prospects who are not expected to be on the board when the Falcons No. 16 pick rolls around:

The Falcons currently sit at No. 16 in the upcoming NFL, which beings on April 23rd. Dimitroff has made five draft day trades in his time running the team.

The biggest trade came in 2011 when he swapped five picks with the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 6 in the draft to select wide receiver, Julio Jones. Dimitroff isn’t likely to make that sort of deal but the team may have to move up a few spots to acquire a player that they really want.

One player they could move up for is C.J Henderson, according to Dane Bulger of the Athletic:

Henderson who played his college ball at Florida is 6’1 204 pounds. He ran a 4.39 forty at the combine and had a vertical jump of 37.5 inches. The former Gator recorded 33 tackles this year to go along with 11 pass breakups. He has six career interceptions with two of them being returned for touchdowns. Those interceptions came in 2017 and 2018.

Another player to look out for is K’Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher from LSU. Chaisson recorded 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and six and a half sacks. The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, so they could prioritize trading up for a corner over adding more pass rush.

The Falcons have six picks in this year’s draft including two in the fourth round as possible trade ammunition.