Atlanta Falcons draft safety in latest first-round NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report

The NFL draft is full of surprises every single year, but it would be a major shock if the Atlanta Falcons don't select a defensive player at No. 16 overall in the first round. Some scenarios have the organization moving up or down the draft board from 16, but the NFL mock drafts this offseason have overwhelmingly featured the Falcons taking a defensive player at some point in the first round.

Which position that defensive player might be, though, is still up for debate. In one of Bleacher Report's latest mock drafts published this past weekend, Brent Sobleski has the Falcons choosing former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney at 16th overall.

Safety may be Atlanta's fourth-biggest need on defense. In other words, the Falcons have much larger defensive holes to fill, so even with this selection of a defensive player, it's a little bit of a surprise. But here's Sobleski explanation of why the Falcons could be drawn to McKinney:

Xavier McKinney isn't the most obvious choice for the Atlanta Falcons, but his potential addition to the lineup works on multiple levels. The Falcons have concerns at cornerback and linebacker, as well as safety to a lesser degree considering Keanu Neal's two straight season-ending knee injuries. Like Isaiah Simmons, McKinney's skill set shouldn't be viewed as position-specific. Last season, the first All-SEC defender played at least 26 percent of his snaps at each of free safety, box safety and slot cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle. This means he can take on multiple roles. One NFL evaluator compared McKinney to Earl Thomas III, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The comparison is fascinating, especially since Dan Quinn served as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator before becoming the Falcons' head coach. A similar talent could change the complexion of Atlanta's defense.

While McKinney's versatility will undoubtably be a draw, for him to land in Atlanta, the top pass rushers in this class will likely have to already be gone. The Falcons pass rush improved down the stretch last season, but on their way to a 1-7 start in 2019, the team had seven sacks in the first eight games.

The 2020 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. The first round, which will be completely virtual, will air on ESPN and NFL Network on Thursday, April 23 at 8 pm ET.

