Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons draft safety in latest first-round NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report

Dave Holcomb

The NFL draft is full of surprises every single year, but it would be a major shock if the Atlanta Falcons don't select a defensive player at No. 16 overall in the first round. Some scenarios have the organization moving up or down the draft board from 16, but the NFL mock drafts this offseason have overwhelmingly featured the Falcons taking a defensive player at some point in the first round.

Which position that defensive player might be, though, is still up for debate. In one of Bleacher Report's latest mock drafts published this past weekend, Brent Sobleski has the Falcons choosing former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney at 16th overall.

Safety may be Atlanta's fourth-biggest need on defense. In other words, the Falcons have much larger defensive holes to fill, so even with this selection of a defensive player, it's a little bit of a surprise. But here's Sobleski explanation of why the Falcons could be drawn to McKinney:

Xavier McKinney isn't the most obvious choice for the Atlanta Falcons, but his potential addition to the lineup works on multiple levels. 

The Falcons have concerns at cornerback and linebacker, as well as safety to a lesser degree considering Keanu Neal's two straight season-ending knee injuries. 

Like Isaiah Simmons, McKinney's skill set shouldn't be viewed as position-specific. Last season, the first All-SEC defender played at least 26 percent of his snaps at each of free safety, box safety and slot cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle. 

This means he can take on multiple roles. One NFL evaluator compared McKinney to Earl Thomas III, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The comparison is fascinating, especially since Dan Quinn served as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator before becoming the Falcons' head coach.

A similar talent could change the complexion of Atlanta's defense.

While McKinney's versatility will undoubtably be a draw, for him to land in Atlanta, the top pass rushers in this class will likely have to already be gone. The Falcons pass rush improved down the stretch last season, but on their way to a 1-7 start in 2019, the team had seven sacks in the first eight games.

The 2020 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. The first round, which will be completely virtual, will air on ESPN and NFL Network on Thursday, April 23 at 8 pm ET.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley didn't need to bring Deion Sanders into this

So is it OK for Todd Gurley to wear Deion Sanders' number with the Atlanta Falcons? Here's the bigger question: What was Gurley thinking?

Terence Moore

by

Chris Vinel

REPORT: Dimitroff “strangely interested” in quarterback prospects

Is Atlanta really considering a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the uniforms compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective .

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

A.J. Epenesa brings power to the next level

There's questions surrounding his quickness, but A.J. Epenesa boasts an impressive coming out of Iowa. Could he land in Atlanta?

Brady Pfister

by

Brady Pfister

Gurley in introductory press conference: ‘I know I’m still that guy’

History is against Todd Gurley II to return to the Offensive Player of the Year he was in 2017, but he doesn’t care about history or your opinion.

Rashad Milligan

Murray could find success with the Falcons

If the Falcons want more than enough speed at linebacker, drafting Kenneth Murray would be right choice.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown

Falcons should draft a RB despite having Gurley, Jonathan Taylor could be the answer

The Atlanta Falcons signed former LA Rams back Todd Gurley in free agency. Despite that they should take a look at a running back in the draft and former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor would be a nice fit.

Christian Crittenden

by

Blitz demon

Davis finds second home in the south

Could Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis be a late-round fit for the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

Recent CBS Sports mock draft has Falcons trading down for LSU linebacker

Not only are the Falcons trading down in this mock draft, but they're selecting a linebacker.

Malik Brown

by

Blitz demon

Chaisson isn’t the most valuable prospect in the draft, but he’s the breath of fresh air Atlanta needs

The confident LSU edge rusher is exactly what the Falcons need.

Rashad Milligan

by

Blitz demon