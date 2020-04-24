The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Atlanta Falcons have made their selection. After rampant speculation the club may move up the draft board, general manager Thomas Dimitroff elected to hold firm with the No. 16 pick, selecting cornerback A.J. Terrell from Clemson.

The selection fills a need for the Falcons, who have struggled on the defensive side of the ball the past two seasons. Terrell enjoyed a standout season for the Tigers in 2019, establishing himself as one of the top corners on the board.

The former five-star recruit finished his college career with six interceptions and 11 pass deflections in three seasons. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019, and had the sixth most press coverage snaps in FBS.

Pending a trade back into the first round tonight, the Falcons' brass now turns their attention to the No. 47 pick tomorrow evening. Dimitroff addressed the biggest need on the roster, adding depth to a secondary that was shallow following the departure of Desmond Trufant this offseason.

Atlanta still currently has the following picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: No. 47, No. 78, No. 119, and No. 228. They will have two picks tomorrow night, again pending a move. Stay tuned.