Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Falcons take A.J. Terrell with No. 16 overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Zach Hood

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Atlanta Falcons have made their selection. After rampant speculation the club may move up the draft board, general manager Thomas Dimitroff elected to hold firm with the No. 16 pick, selecting cornerback A.J. Terrell from Clemson. 

The selection fills a need for the Falcons, who have struggled on the defensive side of the ball the past two seasons. Terrell enjoyed a standout season for the Tigers in 2019, establishing himself as one of the top corners on the board.

The former five-star recruit finished his college career with six interceptions and 11 pass deflections in three seasons. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019, and had the sixth most press coverage snaps in FBS.

Pending a trade back into the first round tonight, the Falcons' brass now turns their attention to the No. 47 pick tomorrow evening. Dimitroff addressed the biggest need on the roster, adding depth to a secondary that was shallow following the departure of Desmond Trufant this offseason.

Atlanta still currently has the following picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: No. 47, No. 78, No. 119, and No. 228. They will have two picks tomorrow night, again pending a move. Stay tuned. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Editor

Not as sexy as a big pass rusher, but still a need.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Atlanta need a new Quarterback? Is it time for Matt Ryan to throw in the towel?

Is it time for the Atlanta Falcons to move on from Matt Ryan? Thomas Dimitroff may be looking in that direction.

Jeremy Johnson

by

Terence Moore

Report: Atlanta tried to trade for No. 2 pick, wants Chase Young

Can Thomas Dimitroff pull off another draft-day shocker and score Chase Young? Many view Young as the top prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he'd make a great pass-rushing partner for the newly-acquired Dante Fowler Jr.

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

Falcons need to move around to fill their holes in draft

The Atlanta Falcons enter Thursday night’s NFL Draft with the 16th overall selection in the first and the flashiest of the rounds.

Jeremy Johnson

by

William B. Carver

Derrick Brown wants to dominate at the next level

Derrick Brown grew up 10 minutes from the Falcons' facilities in Atlanta. Although he said he wasn't a Falcons fan as a kid, could Atlanta convert him by trading into the top 10 and snagging him in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

Jeff Gladney is the draft's best kept secret.

The Falcons brand themselves on being fast and physical, and Jeff Gladney fits that criteria.

Malik Brown

by

Terence Moore

Report: Falcons expected to aggressively pursue trade into top-five of NFL Draft

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting Atlanta could attempt to move up and snatch one of those prospects Thursday.

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

A.J Terrell could upgrade the Falcons secondary

The Atlanta Falcons could add Clemson's A.J Terrell to upgrade their depleted secondary

Christian Crittenden

REPORT: Falcons have (virtually) met with Grant Delpit

Are the Falcons interested in Delpit?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Terence Moore

VIDEO - 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: NFL eyeing virtual draft

Is the 2020 NFL Draft ready to be completely virtual?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver

Josh Uche could fill two holes on Falcons defense

The University of Michigan linebacker could fill two holes on the Atlanta Falcons defense

Christian Crittenden

by

William B. Carver