Report: Atlanta tried to trade for No. 2 pick, wants Chase Young

If all goes as expected during tomorrow’s NFL Draft, Joe Burrow will be announced as a Cincinnati Bengal, and Chase Young will be chosen No. 2 overall. The Atlanta Falcons just hope it’s them selecting the Ohio State edge rusher instead of the Washington Redskins.

Washington currently holds the second pick, but Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Wednesday the Falcons have been aggressive in calling top-five teams, including the Redskins in an attempt to secure Young. Glazer tweeted Washington doesn’t seem too eager to give up its slot, though.

After a standout career in Columbus, Ohio, Young, 21, has been hyped as a top two prospect in this year’s class throughout the pre-draft process. Last season, he led the Big Ten Conference with 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy Award voting.

At the NFL Combine in February, Young said he believes he’s the top player — on offense or defense — coming out of college this year.

In the last week, several reports emerged about Atlanta being the most aggressive team in the 2020 draft. The Falcons’ general manager, Thomas Dimitroff, has been known to trade up for big-name prospects, most notably Julio Jones in 2011.

This year, they’ve been rumored to everyone from Young to Isaiah Simmons to Jeff Okudah and more. The only consensus is they will most likely pick a defensive player.

Cornerback, the position Okudah plays, is Atlanta’s most pressing need after cutting former lockdown man Desmond Trufant last month.