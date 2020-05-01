Versatility.

It’s a thing that helps players become a valuable asset on their team. It helps them have a long career. It’s something that players would love to have. Luckily, Jaylinn Hawkins has versatility, and that’s probably a big reason why the Falcons drafted him in the fourth round.

Hawkins was a defensive juggernaut at Cal, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mentions in 2019. He led the team with three interceptions, and had a total of 56 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The first thing that jumps off the tape when watching Hawkins is his ability to make plays in the open field and come in the box as a run stuffer. Hawkins made numerous plays down the field, especially this one-handed interception against Stanford. Looking at the play, you can see how fast he turned his hips to adjust to the ball.

Though he was quick to adjust, Hawkins speed is not the best which leaves his ball-hawking skills in question. He has the ability to play at free safety which requires you to be good at finding the ball, so improving on that part of his game would be important.

In the box, Hawkins can be even more reliable on the field. His size frame (6’1, 208 lbs.) is good for a player in possible run downs, and if you need him to blitz the quarterback he can. He’s known as big hitter, but sometimes that doesn’t work out in his favor. With him looking to land the big hit, he forgets the basic fundamentals of wrapping up and bringing the opponent down. He also has a history of targeting penalties, which means he may have to keep the big hits to a minimum.

Hawkins has similar qualities to Keanu Neal, notably for their hard-hitting title and versatility on the field. With Neal dealing with season ending injuries the past two seasons, Hawkins could be a solid depth piece at the safety position. If the Falcons need a linebacker, Hawkins could fill in there as well in their big nickel package.

For now, Hawkins will make for a good special teams player in his first season, and he’ll have time to fix his mechanics for when his name is called. Learning behind a safety group of Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, and Damontae Kazee. He can learn the brains of the game from Allen, ruthless aggression from Neal, and ball-hawking skills from Kazee.

Versatility can you a long way, and it can help Hawkins have a successful career with the Falcons.