KSU's Walker's swagger makes him a player to watch for Falcons late in draft

Kennesaw State cornerback Dorian Walker hasn’t forgotten his roots. He wears them wherever he goes and he carries it when he plays the game of football.

He has the typical ‘bounce’ about him that Louisianians tend to carry.

“Being from Louisiana, I feel like everyone from there has a little bounce to them,” Walker said. “We’re known for good music, dancing and partying. That’s all we had to keep us uplifted when we were down. Dancing makes you forget about everything and it makes you feel a little more comfortable. I think from the early childhood experiences I faced growing up helped me to be motivated to play with swagger and confidence because you never know when it will be your last.”

Walker was born in Tallulah, Louisiana where he lived with his mother and grandmother before he moved to Atlanta, Georgia with his father and step mother in search for a better environment.

“It wasn’t the best environment for me down there and luckily for me my dad was able to get farther from there and come back and get me,” Walker said. “That helped a lot. I feel like everything happens for a reason. God was watching out for me and my family.”

Atlanta has become a second home to Walker. He played his high school football at local North Cobb High School and Mount Paran High School before beginning his college career at Georgia Tech and transferring to KSU. Walker initially considered the junior college route but he decided to remain in the area by transferring to KSU was built on the comfort level he felt in the area.

“Georgia has become my second home and I’ve become comfortable with the environment,” Walker said. “I had my pops and my siblings and stepmom in this area in high school. Staying in the community was showing that this was the second home.”

Walker saw immediate success and action at Georgia Tech. He played all 12 games as a freshman for the Yellow Jackets.

Walker admits there wasn’t anything wrong with Georgia Tech. He felt he went to the school out of respect for his father who is a Georgia Tech alum.

“I felt it wasn’t the right place for me,” Walker said. “My pops went to Georgia Tech and I was just kind of following him. He did so much for me, so I thought ‘let me go try Georgia Tech out’ to see what it was about. At the end of the day, that wasn’t for me. I wasn’t making a choice necessarily for me.”

Walker’s comfort and Louisiana swagger helped him to a successful two seasons at KSU. Between 2017 and 2018 Walker snagged six interceptions before missing much of 2019 with an injury.

Despite missing much of 2019 Walker now has his eyes on an NFL career. KSU was able to host their pro day prior to the litany of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a local franchise that led Walker through many of his drills during the workout.

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking for depth at the cornerback position in the draft and after it after the departure of Desmond Trufant. That Falcons’ performance against the pass was near the bottom of the NFL, so upgrades will be welcome and competition will be abundant.

Walker fits the Dan Quinn’s profile for defensive backs. Walker stands 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Walker admits that remaining in the city and state that has become his second home is intriguing.

“It feels good getting some recognition,” Walker said. “They said they like my body type and the way that I play. Other than that, I’m just going with the flow. I would love to play for the Falcons. I would love to play for anybody. I’m trusting God and believing that he’s going to take care of things for me.”

Walker doesn’t know when or if he will be selected this weekend. Being the underdog doesn’t scare him. His Louisiana roots and the swagger he’s earned from them has prepared him for whatever the weekend has in store for him in terms of his inception into professional football.

“Other people have done it,” Walker said. “If other people have done it, why can’t it be me? That’s the type of mindset I have. I try not to compare myself to other people, but I try to focus on what I can do to better myself and the team. I feel like if I keep that mindset the sky is the limit.”