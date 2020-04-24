Falcon Report
Falcons rumored to potentially move up in second round

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons made a lot of noise in the days leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. After mass speculation they may move up the board in the first round they wound up standing pat and selecting CB A.J. Terrell out of Clemson with the No. 16 pick last night. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is again hinting however that Atlanta may move up the board on day-two of the draft.

The Falcons still have holes across their defense, so this would be an interesting development. Perhaps they view certain players on the board as much better options than others, and want to capitalize while they have the chance. While they currently possess the No. 47 and 78 picks tonight, they may feel the need to move into the 30s somehow. 

Still, with only five picks left in 2020, it may be tough to trade up and still have enough left to get everything they need. They have holes on the defensive line in terms of depth, as well as the interior of the offensive line. Perhaps they will look to use 2021 picks in order to move up in the second round this evening, or perhaps it’s just more noise that results in little to no action at all. 

Day two of the NFL Draft starts at 7 PM ET in Friday, and we will be here to provide you with all of the updates and coverage. Stay tuned. 

