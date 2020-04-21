Falcon Report
REPORT: Falcons have (virtually) met with Grant Delpit

Jeremy Johnson

LSU safety Grant Delpit came into the 2019 season as one of the top ranked players eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft. With the Atlanta Falcons need for help all across the defense, they seem to be checking into all options.

Houston Chronicle writer Aaron Wilson reports that Delpit has had 15 video conference calls with teams, one of which has been the Falcons.

His stock has slipped a tad after an injury slowed him in the 2019 season in which his Tigers rolled to a College Football Playoff National Championship game win.

Delpit recorded 65 total tackles and two interceptions in his junior season. Delpit snagged five interceptions in 2018.

Delpit is no longer the consensus top safety in the class. He was projected to be selected with the 38th overall selection on Friday by the Carolina Panthers in Pro Football Focus’ latest three-round mock draft.

In the mock Delpit was the second safety to be selected behind Alabama’s Xavier McKinney. Delpit is drawing his share of interest from teams littered all around the board. One of those teams that seem to be kicking the tires on the LSU star are the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons fall on both ends of where Delpit could be available. Their first selection is the 16th overall selection which could be a slot that makes sense for Delpit. The Falcons could be looking to move down and add picks while still remaining in range to draft Delpit. The Falcons could also be in position should Delpit suffer a slide down to the No. 47 selection in the second round, which is highly unlikely.

The Falcons could use some depth at the position with veterans Ricardo Allen and Demontae Kazee returning. Former Pro-Bowl safety Keanu Neal remains an unknown after coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries.

