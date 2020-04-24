Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 12: Emergency draft edition

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

With the 16th overall selection in Thursday’s NFL Draft, the Falcons took former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, addressing one of their biggest needs of the offseason, as they look to shore up their defense and replace Desmond Trufant.

The pick is in, and the reactions are, well, all over the place. Chris Vinel, Brady Pfister and Falcon Report site editor Zach Hood release an emergency edition of The Dirty Birds Podcast to give their instant reactions on the first round, discussing what potential trade packages Atlanta may have been looking at and the type of player the Falcons are getting with Terrell.

What’s shocking is not that the Falcons decided to go with a defensive back. What is a bit more surprising is what happened in the 15 picks leading up to the Falcons’ turn to pick their next player.

In the week leading up to the draft, rumors were flying around the football world surrounding the team’s desire to trade up into the top part of the first round to land a top-tier player such as Chase Young, Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons.

But the first ten picks came and went without a single trade, and the Falcons stuck with their guns at 16, taking Terrell in the first ever virtual edition of the NFL Draft.

What grade do the Falcons deserve? Did the fans get what they wanted? Should the Falcons have traded back? Or traded up?

All these questions, and so much more, are answered on this edition of “The Dirty Birds Podcast.”