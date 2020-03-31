Falcon Report
Falcons trade up to take Clemson defender in NFL.com Mock Draft

Christian Crittenden

The dust from free agency has settled, and the mock drafts continue to roll with less than a month left until the NFL draft starts.

The latest comes from NFL.COM writer Chad Reuter, he has the Falcons making a trade with the NY Jets to move up to No. 11 in the draft to select Clemson linebacker, Isaiah Simmons. The official terms of the proposed terms were not announced, but the Falcons did lose their third-round pick.

Here is the reasoning for the trade:

“Following up the signing of veteran Dante Fowler with the selection of Simmons will help the Falcons move on from free-agent departures Vic Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell.”

Simmons is a do it all prospect, while at Clemson he lined up at safety, edge, and linebacker throughout the season.

“I think it’s beneficial for me. I know years ago it wasn’t good to be a positionless guy,” Simmons said at the combine. “But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I’ll be able to do, play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out.”

In 15 games this season, Simmons recorded 102 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, one forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Simmons had a tremendous showing at the combine running a 4.3 forty yard dash and a vertical leap of 39 inches. At 6 feet-4 inches tall and 238 pounds, Simmons is truly a freak athlete.

With their second-round pick, Reuter has the Falcons taking former Auburn defensive tackle, Marlon Davidson. The senior had a productive season recording 48 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss to go along with seven and a half sacks. He was also selected as a second-team all-American and a first-team all-SEC.

The Falcons traded their third-round pick in the Isaiah Simmons deal, but they have two fourth-round picks and with the first they pick Notre Dame edge rusher, Khalid Kareem, adding another piece to their defense.

Kareem had a solid year recording 46 tackles, six sacks, and 11 quarterbacks hurries. He has the physical tools to be a good pass rush but will be a developmental piece.

And with their second fourth-round pick, Reuter has the Falcons going offense selecting Kentucky wide receiver, Lynn Bowden. The former wildcat played quarterback for the final games of the season which won him the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s best all-purpose player.

Bowden would play slot receiver for the Falcons and have add speed and a dynamic element to the offense.

As of now, the Falcons have six picks in this year’s draft. 

