Chaisson isn’t the most valuable prospect in the draft, but he’s the breath of fresh air Atlanta needs

The No. 18 at LSU has been called one of the most important numbers in college football.

The Advocate’s Sheldon Mickles highlighted the program’s media guides outline No. 18 on the Tigers’ embodies a “selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player.”

The tradition for the Tiger began in 2003, when quarterback Matt Mauck led LSU to its first national championship since 1958, per Chris Picaro of FanBuzz. Mauck then handed the number to standout full back Jacob Hester, who dawned it for all four seasons in Baton Rouge. Since then, different players in the program’s history have been chosen to wear or switch to the No. 18, whether they were leaders of the defense or offense, seniors who dedicated themselves to the program or veterans who were coming off of injuries.

In 2019, a season after tearing his ACL, K’Lavon Chaisson was one of two Tigers’ selected to change their numbers to No. 18. The other was junior center Lloyd Cushenberry, who could only wear the number in practice due to the rule that linemen can’t wear 18.

Chaisson is the defensive leader on the edge the Atlanta Falcons need.

One of the criticisms of former edge rusher Vic Beasley was his lack of passion and performance on a consistent basis for the Falcons. Both of those traits have arguably been upgraded already through Dante Fowler, Jr. and Chaisson would only add to that need.

In 2019, the Falcons pass rush ranked 20th in the league, according to Football Outsiders.

The likes of the seemingly quiet Beasley and the passionate Takkarist McKinnley have produced underwhelming overall performances for the Falcons in the past. Chaisson, and Fowler, Jr., present the opportunity to bring a new energy to the unit.

When a reporter brought up Chaisson’s success in Mercedes-Benz stadium at LSU and the opportunity to play for the Falcons, his face immediately lit up.

“I feel like, honestly, Atlanta would be great for me,” he said. “It was a great city, even just around outside of football when we were there for the Peach Bowl and SEC Championship. It’s something I feel like would do me well.”

His stats aren’t mindblowing. He finished last season with 60 total tackles, including 34 solo, and 6.5 sacks.

“Don’t let sacks fool you,” Chaisson said. “Every game, I’m being productive, my impact is being felt.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is known for his speed, but the linebacker said he takes pride in his ability to rush the passer, drop in coverage and cover anyone one-on-one.

“I’m actually the most valuable player in the draft, and we all know that,” Chaisson said. “When you hire someone, do you want to hire someone who speaks one language or do you want to hire someone who speaks three languages?”

His confidence continued throughout his press availability in Indianapolis.

“I can fit in any system,” Chaisson said before smiling. “Put a blindfold on me, throw me in there and I’m ready to roll.”

As he admitted to making it this far on raw talent, good coaching can develop Chaisson into the promising draft prospect he has called himself someday.

