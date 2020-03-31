Georgia pride makes Crowder interesting option for Falcons

For former University of Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, the dream of the NFL was never too far away geographically. Nestled just over an hour’s drive southwest of Atlanta is Pine Mountain.

Pine Mountain is where Crowder watched and cheered on football idol Michael Vick, who spent six seasons as the face of the Atlanta Falcons.

Crowder developed an affinity for the closest NFL franchise to his hometown. He began envisioning playing in the city to the north. His state pride led him to Athens where he spent five years as a Georgia Bulldog.

The last two seasons Crowder compiled 115 tackles, one and a half sacks and two interceptions in his two seasons as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Crowder left Harris County High School as a running back. He was moved to linebacker in his sophomore season in Athens and earned his way onto the field. His productive time as an inside linebacker for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs has him on the cusp of reaching his NFL dream.

It took more than an hour drive up Interstate 85 and he suffered a few lumps along the way, but the linebacker admits it's all been worth it. Crowder was forced to learn a new position at the college level. He then sat behind a first-round pick in Roquan Smith and split snaps in his junior season.

“I thank God every day that it paid off for me,” Crowder said. “Whatever you want to achieve is not going to be easy. It was a learning experience and it’s something I can look back on and talk about.”

Crowder is ranked the 393 player in CBS Sports’ NFL Draft big board which has him projected as a late round pick.

The ranking or where he’s drafted doesn’t hold much weight for Crowder right now. He’s not against working his way up the depth charts the hard way. That characteristic is what Crowder feels makes him a guy that can add to an NFL team. He’s not afraid of the work. He doesn’t mind filling multiple roles to get on the field.

“I’m a guy who really wants to win and is willing to do whatever for the team,” Crowder said. “I’m willing to compete and do whatever I’ve got to do to get on the field and win. I don’t really have a problem doing whatever it takes for the team.”

The team just up I-85 has a need for a linebacker now that De’vondre Campbell has moved on to the Arizona Cardinals. Crowder was primarily an inside linebacker with the Bulldogs but his physical profile is similar to that of Campbell’s. Campbell is listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. Crowder also stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and also weighs 235 pounds.

Playing in the state of Georgia in the NFL is something that Crowder has thought about since those days of watching Vick in Atlanta.

“It would be a blessing and dream come true just like playing at Georgia,” Crowder said. “I always wanted to put on for my home state. I got that opportunity while I was at Georgia and if I did have that opportunity with the Falcons that would be a dream come true. That would be something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

No matter where he goes Pine Mountain will always be home for Crowder. It’s a tough place, and he admits there was a choice early on; street life or ball life. He was consumed with life on the football field and it pulled him away from the path he saw many in his community take.

“It’s a rough area,”Crowder said. “There were two ways. You could live the street life or you could choose the ball life. I chose the ball life...Growing up you see your family and your friends who can go either way and that just wasn’t one of the ways I wanted to go. There’s a saying about making it out of the hood. I’ve made it out, but I’m not done yet.”

Life as an athlete has given Crowder an opportunity to be a role model in the Pine Mountain community. In Crowder’s youth he had a role model. Quan Bray, Montreal Alouettes’ wide receiver in the CFL, is his cousin.

Bray was the image that helped steer Crowder from the trappings of Pine Mountain. For Crowder, watching Bray go off to Auburn University and hearing the stories of Division I football filled him with ambitions and hope of reaching a similar place.

“I always looked up to him (Bray),” said Crowder. “You have that person you look up to your whole life and he was just one of them for me. I just learned from him and listened to him say what he went through and always wanting to be similar to him and be even be better.”