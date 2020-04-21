Falcon Report
VIDEO: Last-minute rumors? Not buying it

Rashad Milligan

For the second time in as many weeks, an American professional sports major league is hosting its first virtual draft amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WNBA kicked things off this past Friday night as each top prospect had cameras in their living rooms to get their live reactions to fulfilling lifelong dreams. The experience saw Sabrina Ionescu, the league's most-hyped prospect since Candace Parker in 2008, conduct her first professional interview over mobile technology.

NFL general managers kicked this week off with a virtual mock draft but a couple of draft rooms already dealt with some technical troubles.

On a semi-unrelated note, the issues of the mock draft come after a weekend of viral Teddy Riley memes after the R&B singer was unable to fix audio issues on his Instagram live stream. We're all in this together, and we will come out of it better than we were before.

Virtual draft aside, there have been a lot of rumors heating up around the Atlanta Falcons in the past two weeks. First, reports came out that Atlanta had a “strange” interest in quarterbacks. Questions surround whether or not Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in good enough shape to remain a top 10 lock. The Falcons also have reported interest in Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

Reports then came out the Falcons have looked at trading up to pick 10 or 11 to potentially take Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina or Derrick Brown from Auburn. The latest hot rumor is Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff really wants to get in the top five to select Ohio State corner back Jeff Okudah or Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson.

While the leaked information could just serve as smoke screens to the Falcons' actual draft plans, this the same general manager who famously traded five picks for one Julio Jones. For reference, the Falcons only have six overall picks this year. With patience running thin from the Falcons' fan base, only time will tell if Dimitroff throws all his chips on the table and goes for another "elite" prospect.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Malik Brown
Malik Brown

Editor

If this is TD’s last shot at glory, he has to go down fighting! If that means trading up, he’ll do it

