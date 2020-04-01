Falcon Report
Top Stories
Films
Draft
News

MMQB's needs for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the 2020 NFL Draft

Christian Crittenden

Free agency has slowed down and now it’s time to turn all attention to the NFL Draft, which will still take place April 23-25 in a modified format.

The Falcons were busy during free agency signing former Los Angeles Rams Dante Fowler Jr. and Todd Gurley II.

Those signings may have altered how the Falcons attack the early rounds of the draft with the need for an edge rusher and running back not as high.

SI'sMMQB released the draft needs and targets for all 32 NFL teams by division.

Andy Benoit notes the Falcon's needs on both offense and defense.

“Much has been made about Atlanta’s offense being comprised entirely of former first-round picks. Impressive indeed, but still it’s not an offense without flaws.”

Benoit highlights the main areas of focus for the Falcons on offense are center, slot receiver and running back. The Falcons traded Mohammed Sanu to the New England Patriots, which leaves Russel Gage as the team’s primary slot receiver, and Benoit believes the team could use an upgrade there.

He also notes the need to upgrade at Center with Alex Mack being 34 and in the final year of his contract the team will need an upgrade there as well.

And even with the addition of Gurley, Benoit believes the Falcons should still target a running back in the draft because Todd Gurley and Brian Hill are both complete tossups and will be free agents in 2021.

Gary Gramling lists several days two targets at the slot receiver. He has Ohio State’s KJ Hill, and Vanderbilt’s Kajila Lipscomb as the more polished options of the group. Grambling also has Kentucky’s Lyn Bowden and Texas’s Devin Duvernay as dynamic but risky options. All however they believe would be an upgrade over Gage. At the center position, he has Temple’s Matt Hennessey as a potential replacement for Mack.

Benoit also addressed the need for the urgent need for help on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons cut Desmond Trufant at the start of free agency it leaves Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield as the outside corners on the team. Sheffield can play inside or out, which gives the team some flexibility. Oliver is the question mark here. He traveled with teams no. 1 receiver at times and at other times he played at the nickel position.

Fowler will help the Falcons pass rush that has lacked mightly over the past few seasons The team also has a former first-round pick Takk Mckinley who has been up and down throughout his first two seasons. Also, he notes the need for a linebacker, who can drop back into coverage.

Gramling likes LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to the Falcons at no.16 over the two other late-round prospects A.J Epenesa and Yetur Gross-Matos. Epenesa has been mocked to the Falcons a lot at no.16.

As far as the cornerback position, Gramling likes Florida’s C.J Henderson or Utah’s Jaylon Johnson. Alabama’s Trevon Diggs is a name that has popped up often as well.

“Alabama’s Trevon Diggs might be something of a reach in the top 20, but he has the physical profile (6' 1", 32 ¾-inch arms) to go along with enormous upside. “

Barring anymore trades the Falcons hold picks No. 16, 47, and 78.

For MMQB’s look at the entire NFC South: click here. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Now that we're closer to the Atlanta Falcons showing us their new uniforms, what do you think? I have my thoughts, and they might surprise you.

Terence Moore

by

Brazzant

Falcons trade up to select Isaiah Simmons in four-round NFL.com mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons select the three defenders and offensive weapon in NFL.Com mock draft. One of the players selected was Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.

Christian Crittenden

Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

Could the Atlanta Falcons draft running back J.K. Dobbins?

Dave Holcomb

Georgia pride makes Crowder interesting option for Falcons

University of Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder grew up watching the Atlanta Falcons. Could he end up playing for them?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons trading back in first round in latest USA Today mock draft

Could the Falcons trade back in the 2020 first round?

Dave Holcomb

by

Mann1526

VIDEO: 3-28 story time

While the world celebrated and laughed this past weekend, Atlanta was put back in its misery.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 8: Antonio Brown said WHAT?

How crazy is Antonio Brown? Where does Todd Gurley rank among his NFL running back peers? Should the Falcons draft an edge, a linebacker or a corner in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Brady Pfister

Grant Delpit could help fix the Falcons secondary woes

The Atlanta Falcons have holes to fix in their secondary, could former LSU Tiger Grant Delpit be the answer?

Christian Crittenden

by

Christian Crittenden

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the Atlanta Falcons' most recent transactions as well as concerns facing the Todd Gurley deal.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons offense even more talented in 2020

What does the reality of 11 first-round picks on offense mean for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson