Free agency has slowed down and now it’s time to turn all attention to the NFL Draft, which will still take place April 23-25 in a modified format.

The Falcons were busy during free agency signing former Los Angeles Rams Dante Fowler Jr. and Todd Gurley II.

Those signings may have altered how the Falcons attack the early rounds of the draft with the need for an edge rusher and running back not as high.

SI'sMMQB released the draft needs and targets for all 32 NFL teams by division.

Andy Benoit notes the Falcon's needs on both offense and defense.

“Much has been made about Atlanta’s offense being comprised entirely of former first-round picks. Impressive indeed, but still it’s not an offense without flaws.”

Benoit highlights the main areas of focus for the Falcons on offense are center, slot receiver and running back. The Falcons traded Mohammed Sanu to the New England Patriots, which leaves Russel Gage as the team’s primary slot receiver, and Benoit believes the team could use an upgrade there.

He also notes the need to upgrade at Center with Alex Mack being 34 and in the final year of his contract the team will need an upgrade there as well.

And even with the addition of Gurley, Benoit believes the Falcons should still target a running back in the draft because Todd Gurley and Brian Hill are both complete tossups and will be free agents in 2021.

Gary Gramling lists several days two targets at the slot receiver. He has Ohio State’s KJ Hill, and Vanderbilt’s Kajila Lipscomb as the more polished options of the group. Grambling also has Kentucky’s Lyn Bowden and Texas’s Devin Duvernay as dynamic but risky options. All however they believe would be an upgrade over Gage. At the center position, he has Temple’s Matt Hennessey as a potential replacement for Mack.

Benoit also addressed the need for the urgent need for help on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons cut Desmond Trufant at the start of free agency it leaves Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield as the outside corners on the team. Sheffield can play inside or out, which gives the team some flexibility. Oliver is the question mark here. He traveled with teams no. 1 receiver at times and at other times he played at the nickel position.

Fowler will help the Falcons pass rush that has lacked mightly over the past few seasons The team also has a former first-round pick Takk Mckinley who has been up and down throughout his first two seasons. Also, he notes the need for a linebacker, who can drop back into coverage.

Gramling likes LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to the Falcons at no.16 over the two other late-round prospects A.J Epenesa and Yetur Gross-Matos. Epenesa has been mocked to the Falcons a lot at no.16.

As far as the cornerback position, Gramling likes Florida’s C.J Henderson or Utah’s Jaylon Johnson. Alabama’s Trevon Diggs is a name that has popped up often as well.

“Alabama’s Trevon Diggs might be something of a reach in the top 20, but he has the physical profile (6' 1", 32 ¾-inch arms) to go along with enormous upside. “

Barring anymore trades the Falcons hold picks No. 16, 47, and 78.

For MMQB’s look at the entire NFC South: click here.