Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: Matt Hennessy

Dave Holcomb

Flexibility and depth are two things that NFL teams love to address with later selections during the draft. Third-round pick Matt Hennessy fills both of those needs for the Atlanta Falcons.

Even after signing a pair of guards and drafting two additional offensive linemen in the first round last offseason, the Falcons entered the 2020 offseason with question marks behind their starters in the middle of the offensive line. The Falcons then released Ty Sambrailo, who was arguably the team's most versatile lineman, in March.

Hennessy is another piece to help the Falcons rebuild their offensive line. He started three years at center for Temple in college, but Hennessy figures to be the first offensive lineman off the bench this season should there be an injury to either of the starting guards or center in Atlanta.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn also isn't ruling out Hennessy starting at left guard.

"Let's see where it plays out," Quinn said according to Atlantafalcons.com after the Falcons picked Hennessy at No. 78 overall in the third round. "To have the traits to know that it's an interior player, a center and a guard. Having that versatility actually allows you to have more strength to play [multiple positions]. We'll start him at guard for certain. As far as where Alex goes, he's still playing at a high level, as far as past 2020, there's a lot of time before it gets to that."

Hennessy will compete with James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, both of whom were free agent signings last year, for the starting left guard spot. If Hennessy wins the job and everyone remains healthy through the summer, both starting guards and the starting right tackle for the Falcons will either be rookies or second-year players.

But Quinn also eluded to the potential long-term plan for Hennessy. Falcons starting center Alex Mack is 34 years old and is set to be a free agent next spring. If he returns to Atlanta, he'll have to accept a smaller salary because the Falcons are will likely be up close against the cap again, and that's assuming the team identifies him as a player still worth having as a starting center. Mack struggled last season, and the fear is it was due to his age.

If Hennessy doesn't win the starting job at left guard, he could easily learn behind Mack and fill in wherever needed when injuries happen during 2020. Then next year, he could become the Falcons starting center.

Listed at 307 pounds and running a 5.18 40-yard dash, Hennessy isn't overly big or athletic, but he has lateral quickness and brings a lot of positive intangibles. He has lots of experience from college as well with 35 starts at Temple.

While Hennessy doesn't have the high ceiling that a lot of teams look for in latter draft picks, he was a solid selection in the third round. He's going to bring depth and hopefully some additional stability to a Falcons unit that has badly been needing that for years.

Either this year or next, Hennessy could easily find himself in the starting lineup too.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

Here's some post-NFL draft news for the Atlanta Falcons: While Takk McKinley is tumbling as a defensive lineman, Marlon Davidson is rising.

William B. Carver

by

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: LB Mykal Walker

The Falcons surprised draft experts by taking Fresno State's Mykal Walker much earlier than he was projected.

Brady Pfister

by

Brady Pfister

BLITZZONE: Are the Atlanta Falcons ACTUAL NFC South contenders this season?

Are the Atlanta Falcons actual contenders this season following the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: CB A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell has plenty of upside, but he struggled in his last collegiate game — Clemson's National Championship loss to LSU. The Atlanta Falcons say they didn't worry about that.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

Falcons still have question marks after the draft

The Atlanta Falcons added some pieces to the defense during the 2020 NFL Draft, but they still have a few questions that remain

Christian Crittenden

by

G2 Falcon

Falcons acquire former first-round pick from Miami Dolphins

What role will defensive end Charles Harris have with the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Draft pick analysis: Jaylinn Hawkins

The Falcons drafted a versatile player in Jaylinn Hawkins during the fourth round of the NFL Draft. How will he fit on the team?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Virtual NFL draft scores huge ratings

The 2020 NFL Draft is history, and boy, was it a hit. The draft coverage on the ESPN networks and NFL Network drew more than 55 million viewers over three days.

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Falcons decline fifth-year option on DE Takk McKinley

What will it take for Takk McKinley to earn a second contract with the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Roundtable: Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft grades

Zach Hood