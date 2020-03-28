Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Zack Baun might be a fun toy for Atlanta’s defense

Chris Vinel

One team dubbed him “the toy.”

Another, the Atlanta Falcons, is interested in him because he’s an “all-around guy.”

He didn’t really dive into his current position until he got to college, yet he sat with studs like Chase Young and A.J. Epenesa on the Big Ten Conference’s sacks leaderboard.

That’s Zack Baun. He’s a man of many talents, and he knows it.

“I feel I do a lot of things well,” he said Feb. 27 at the NFL Combine. “I can drop into coverage. I can rush the passer. I just feel like my athleticism and my versatility is what I do best.”

The former University of Wisconsin linebacker formed his 2020 NFL Draft prospect portfolio around his malleability and what he could become. He projects as a late first-round pick.

Five years ago, during his senior year of high school, Baun won Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Year awards as a quarterback, although he said that term applies loosely.

“I think ‘quarterback,’ for me, is a very broad term, because I didn’t do much passing the ball in high school,” Baun said. “I ran the ball a lot.”

His athleticism stood out, as he sprinted for 39 touchdowns in his senior year alone.

Despite never exclusively playing defense before, he committed to outside linebacker as a Badger and improved each year. He posted 15 sacks, including 12.5 in 2019, during his final two seasons. According to scouting reports, his pass rushing skills are still developing.

“I can believe I’m here, with my attitude and my driven purposes,” Baun, 23, said. “I feel like everything in my life has been a risk. I was taking a risk transferring to Brown Deer (High School), taking a risk playing quarterback, taking a risk playing outside linebacker, when I had never even played defense in my life.

“But I knew with my hard work and my tenacity and willingness to get after it and be the best at whatever I’m doing, it’s a true competitive edge that’s helped me throughout.”

In college, he didn’t play much interior linebacker, but he said he’s willing to work at it. He experimented away from the ball at the Senior Bowl in January and has experience in pass coverage, where his physical gifts shorten his learning curve. He stands six-foot-two, weighs 238 pounds and runs a 4.65-second 40-yard dash.

“It’s something that I’m definitely comfortable doing and definitely willing to do,” Baun said about playing off-ball and defending the pass.

That’s also where his quarterback instincts come in.

“You have to be on point in your preparation,” Baun said. “If you narrow it down enough, you can anticipate a play before it happens, and you’re at such an advantage. There are definitely keys throughout the game that the offense is just giving you.”

Baun won’t be given anything at the next level, though — maybe not even his outside linebacker position. But his size-speed combo is tailor-made for the NFL, allowing him to line up at defensive end or middle linebacker.

And he’s certainly a nice toy for any team to have.

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the Atlanta Falcons' most recent transactions as well as concerns facing the Todd Gurley deal.

William B. Carver

by

Bjust

Yetur Gross-Matos brings positive outlook to his NFL dreams

The resilient former Nittany Lion is looking to bring his work ethic to the NFL.

Brady Pfister

Falcons select pass rusher in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Which pass rusher did the Falcons pick in the new CBS Sports mock draft?

Dave Holcomb

by

Blitz demon

Damon Arnette's senior season paid off

Former Ohio State corner Damon Arnette stuck around for his senior year, thanks to the counsel of Cris Carter, and boosted his draft stock.

Brady Pfister

The Falcons sign former XFL tight end

Khari Lee, who most recently played for the DC Defenders of the XFL, followed in the footsteps of PJ Walker, DeMarquis Gates and Cavon Walker by signing an NFL contract. Atlanta now has four tight ends on its roster.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

The Falcons need Isaiah Oliver to step forward in 2020

The Falcons may need an infusion of talent at their cornerback spots, but with some coaching there are internal options.

Jeremy Johnson

by

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: Excited new guys and logo colors

A lot of has happened for Falcons fans this past week. Here are three of the biggest talking points of the week.

Rashad Milligan

Analysis: Falcons to sign Dante Fowler Jr.

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million. Will it be enough to revive the Falcons' pass rush?

Zach Hood

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons re-signing Blidi Wreh-Wison to one-year deal

The Falcons were short at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant, so they re-signed Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

Malik Brown

by

Blitz demon