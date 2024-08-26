Falcons Floated as Possible Landing Spot for Another Defensive Star
With the Atlanta Falcons seemingly going all in with the additions of edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons, NFL analysts are grasping at other possible blockbuster additions the Falcons could make to their roster.
On August 26, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed the possibility of the Falcons acquiring Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernst Jones prior to the NFL trade deadline.
"My best guess is he ends up staying with the Rams, but who knows? Former defensive coordinator and new Atlanta coach Raheem Morris spoke glowingly about Jones during his time with the organization," Barnwell wrote. "With the Falcons already needing last-minute cram courses for August additions Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons, maybe Jones can sneak in, too."
As one can read in Barnwell's proposal, he wasn't very confident that either A) the Rams will trade Jones or B) the Falcons will be in the market to acquire him. However, Atlanta was the only team Barnwell suggested as a trade destination for Jones.
A 2021 third-round pick, Jones grew into a starting role as a rookie during Los Angeles' Super Bowl run. He made his first postseason start for Raheem Morris in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.
In that contest, Jones posted 7 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 3 quarterback hits.
In all likelihood, the Rams will sign Jones to a contract extension. That hasn't happened yet, though, which is allowing analysts to speculate about potential trades.
But even if the Rams trade Jones, Atlanta's linebacker depth probably outweighs Morris' familiarity with the 24-year-old. The Falcons already have Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman to man the middle of their defense, none of whom will become unrestriced free agents next spring.
If the Falcons acquired Jones, he would arrive in Atlanta on an expiring contract.
"While we saw the Ravens trade a second-round pick to land Roquan Smith in midseason two years ago, it's tough to see an easy fit for a team willing to pay similar draft capital to acquire Jones," Barnwell wrote. "integrate him into its defense quickly enough to make an impact and then sign him to a big deal."
In three NFL seasons, Jones has posted 320 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in 47 games. He's also recorded 19 tackles for loss, 12 pass defenses, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.
Jones has had more than 110 combined tackles in each of the past two seasons.
Both Andersen and Elliss are under contract in Atlanta for the 2025 season. Landman is set to be a restricted free agent.