Hey, Demi. What happened to that trade for the Falcons in the NFL draft?

William B. Carver

ASN episode 29 4:24:2020

The pick is in!


The Atlanta Falcons spent Thursday night trading their No. 16 pick, along with next year’s first round pick, for . . . 


Actually, the Falcons didn’t trade up. 

They also didn't trade down.

They didn't trade at all.

That opening sentence was already written before the draft, and I was just waiting to fill in the blank with somebody great for the Falcons like a defensive end, defensive linemen or a pass rusher in general. Instead, they stayed put at No. 16 and drafted A.J. Terrell, cornerback from Clemson University. 

The Falcons did need more depth at cornerback after they released Desmond Trufant after last season, but their pass rush is also in need of help. 

There were plenty of trade rumors involving the Falcons before the draft. 

They could trade up for cornerback Jeff Okudah, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw or cornerback C.J. Henderson.

They could move to No. 2 and take Chase Young, tagged as a generational defensive end by many. 

None of that happened. 

The Falcons held onto their No. 16 spot as each of their sought-after players (at least according to the rumors) was drafted ahead of them.

Good news for Terrell. He doesn’t have to travel far. He was a five-star recruit out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. 

Here's good news for the Falcons: Because they didn’t trade away the proverbial farm for one of those other guys, they now have more opportunities to fill defensive line holes during the next two days of the draft.

Who did Demi (along with his dad) think the Falcons would draft? 

Find out in this week’s episode.

