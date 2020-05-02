BLITZZONE: "Are the Atlanta Falcons ACTUAL NFC South contenders this season?"

This past Wednesday Chris Vinel and Jeremy Johnson went head to head on BLITZ ZONE! These two debated on whether or not the Atlanta Falcons are actual contenders this year in the NFC South. This is the recap of how it all went down. You can click the link and give us a follow on Instagram. BLITZ ZONE is every Wednesday at 7 PM on Instagram live. We always bring you the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

Following the 2020 NFL Draft many people were surprised by some of the Falcons selections. This has caused many people to debate on whether the Atlanta Falcons will be actual contenders this year. They have had two consecutive losing seasons, and a third will put the franchise in hole they will have to spend a long time digging themselves out of. In other words, this season is all about saving the falcons.

Chris Vinel says that the Atlanta Falcons started the draft in third place, and ended in third place. Vinel believes that the team has made some improvements, but they aren't enough to consider themselves any better than they were before last weekend.

Jeremy Johnson STRONGLY disagrees. Johnson says that the Atlanta Falcons have been a cooking pot ready to blow the lid off. After this draft, he expects to see them explode this NFL season. The Atlanta Falcons are definitely a team that needs to be feared by the NFC South this coming season.

