Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

BLITZZONE: "Are the Atlanta Falcons ACTUAL NFC South contenders this season?"

Christopher Smitherman II

This past Wednesday Chris Vinel and Jeremy Johnson went head to head on BLITZ ZONE! These two debated on whether or not the Atlanta Falcons are actual contenders this year in the NFC South. This is the recap of how it all went down. You can click the link and give us a follow on Instagram. BLITZ ZONE is every Wednesday at 7 PM on Instagram live. We always bring you the latest Atlanta Falcons news. 

Following the 2020 NFL Draft many people were surprised by some of the Falcons selections. This has caused many people to debate on whether the Atlanta Falcons will be actual contenders this year. They have had two consecutive losing seasons, and a third will put the franchise in hole they will have to spend a long time digging themselves out of. In other words, this season is all about saving the falcons. 

Chris Vinel says that the Atlanta Falcons started the draft in third place, and ended in third place. Vinel believes that the team has made some improvements, but they aren't enough to consider themselves any better than they were before last weekend. 

Jeremy Johnson STRONGLY disagrees. Johnson says that the Atlanta Falcons have been a cooking pot ready to blow the lid off. After this draft, he expects to see them explode this NFL season. The Atlanta Falcons are definitely a team that needs to be feared by the NFC South this coming season. 

Here is the recap of how these two went head-to-head on Wednesday night! Be sure to give us a follow and catch us next week on Wednesday at 7 PM! 

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

Here's some post-NFL draft news for the Atlanta Falcons: While Takk McKinley is tumbling as a defensive lineman, Marlon Davidson is rising.

William B. Carver

by

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: LB Mykal Walker

The Falcons surprised draft experts by taking Fresno State's Mykal Walker much earlier than he was projected.

Brady Pfister

by

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: CB A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell has plenty of upside, but he struggled in his last collegiate game — Clemson's National Championship loss to LSU. The Atlanta Falcons say they didn't worry about that.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

Falcons still have question marks after the draft

The Atlanta Falcons added some pieces to the defense during the 2020 NFL Draft, but they still have a few questions that remain

Christian Crittenden

by

G2 Falcon

Falcons acquire former first-round pick from Miami Dolphins

What role will defensive end Charles Harris have with the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Draft pick analysis: Jaylinn Hawkins

The Falcons drafted a versatile player in Jaylinn Hawkins during the fourth round of the NFL Draft. How will he fit on the team?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Virtual NFL draft scores huge ratings

The 2020 NFL Draft is history, and boy, was it a hit. The draft coverage on the ESPN networks and NFL Network drew more than 55 million viewers over three days.

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Falcons decline fifth-year option on DE Takk McKinley

What will it take for Takk McKinley to earn a second contract with the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

by

Malik Brown

Roundtable: Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft grades

Zach Hood

Marlon Davidson is already the people's champ

The former Auburn defensive end is in his backyard and is ready to get to work.

Rashad Milligan

by

Malik Brown