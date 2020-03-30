Falcon Report
Top Stories
Films
Draft
News

Falcons offense even more talented in 2020

Jeremy Johnson

The dust has begun to settle. The first week of  free agency and roster cuts has been an exciting and productive period for the Atlanta Falcons.

That's in regard to offensive and defensive players.

The Falcons are now without Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman, Ty Sambrailo, Luke Stocker, Ryan Allen, Vic Beasley, Austin Hooper and De'Vondre Campbell. Some were released by the team, and others signed elsewhere.

In came Dante Fowler Jr., as the pass rusher they needed, but just as big, Laquon Treadwell, Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley joined an offense that could provide the Falcons with 11-first round picks as starters.

It was certainly a big week for the Falcons regarding sales and marketing. University of Georgia fans rekindled a flame with the return of Gurley, the former Bulldogs star running back. Now those fans can watch Gurley in person for eight weeks of the regular season rather than try to catch glimpses of him on highlight packages or when his former Los Angeles Rams team makes one of its rare trips to Atlanta.

Marketing Gurley and the rest of those first-round picks is one thing, but what does it mean to have those players in a football conversation?

If we’re being honest, very little.

If there has been anything gained on the field by the Falcons’ addition of many name-brand weapons, especially on offense, it's that there will be more pressure on this team to perform.

The Gurley move makes football sense. The Falcons cut bait with Freeman. Not only that, but they needed a lead back with Ito Smith coming off an injury, and Qadree Ollison still trying to find a place in the rotation.

Even though knee issues have kept Gurley from becoming the dominant runner he was two years ago with 1,251 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, he doesn't have to become that old Gurley with the Falcons. He'll be surrounded by impressive offensive teammates such as Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

If Gurley produces a season similar to his one in 2019, he still would be more productive than anyone for the Falcons last season.

Let's discuss.

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Now that we're closer to the Atlanta Falcons showing us their new uniforms, what do you think? I have my thoughts, and they might surprise you.

Terence Moore

by

Brazzant

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the Atlanta Falcons' most recent transactions as well as concerns facing the Todd Gurley deal.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons trading back in first round in latest USA Today mock draft

Could the Falcons trade back in the 2020 first round?

Dave Holcomb

NFL owners should weigh all pros & cons before voting on playoff expansion

Should the NFL expand to 14 playoff teams?

Dave Holcomb

Grant Delpit could help fix the Falcons secondary woes

The Atlanta Falcons have holes to fix in their secondary, could former LSU Tiger Grant Delpit be the answer?

Christian Crittenden

by

KTMOZE

Kiper Jr. projects Falcons with SEC pass rusher in post free agency mock draft

Zach Hood

Zack Baun might be a fun toy for Atlanta’s defense

The Atlanta Falcons have expressed interest in Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. With its defensive line bolstered by the arrival of Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta's two biggest holes are linebacker and cornerback. Should the Falcons consider the versatile Baun?

Chris Vinel

by

Brazzant

D'Andre Swift could be one of the draft's value picks

Where does Georgia state D'Andre Swift fit in the NFL Draft?

Jeremy Johnson

The Falcons agree to terms with Former XFL linebacker Edmond Robinson

The Falcons have added much needed depth at linebacker after they've agree to terms with former  Houston Roughnecks linebacker Edmond Robinson of the XFL.

Christian Crittenden

Yetur Gross-Matos brings positive outlook to his NFL dreams

The resilient former Nittany Lion is looking to bring his work ethic to the NFL.

Brady Pfister