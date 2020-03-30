Falcons offense even more talented in 2020

The dust has begun to settle. The first week of free agency and roster cuts has been an exciting and productive period for the Atlanta Falcons.

That's in regard to offensive and defensive players.

The Falcons are now without Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman, Ty Sambrailo, Luke Stocker, Ryan Allen, Vic Beasley, Austin Hooper and De'Vondre Campbell. Some were released by the team, and others signed elsewhere.

In came Dante Fowler Jr., as the pass rusher they needed, but just as big, Laquon Treadwell, Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley joined an offense that could provide the Falcons with 11-first round picks as starters.

It was certainly a big week for the Falcons regarding sales and marketing. University of Georgia fans rekindled a flame with the return of Gurley, the former Bulldogs star running back. Now those fans can watch Gurley in person for eight weeks of the regular season rather than try to catch glimpses of him on highlight packages or when his former Los Angeles Rams team makes one of its rare trips to Atlanta.

Marketing Gurley and the rest of those first-round picks is one thing, but what does it mean to have those players in a football conversation?

If we’re being honest, very little.

If there has been anything gained on the field by the Falcons’ addition of many name-brand weapons, especially on offense, it's that there will be more pressure on this team to perform.

The Gurley move makes football sense. The Falcons cut bait with Freeman. Not only that, but they needed a lead back with Ito Smith coming off an injury, and Qadree Ollison still trying to find a place in the rotation.

Even though knee issues have kept Gurley from becoming the dominant runner he was two years ago with 1,251 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, he doesn't have to become that old Gurley with the Falcons. He'll be surrounded by impressive offensive teammates such as Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

If Gurley produces a season similar to his one in 2019, he still would be more productive than anyone for the Falcons last season.

Let's discuss.