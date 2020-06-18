Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

PREDICTION: How the NFL Will Handle the National Anthem This Season

Rashad Milligan

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the latest NFL star who said he planned on kneeling during the national anthem this upcoming season.

Murray joins Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, as well as Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt who said he supports players who decide to kneel.

The NFL's protests of the national anthem have kept the national discussion of racial inequality and social injustice going since 2016. The criticism former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received for starting the movement intensified when the President of the United States called all protesters "sons of b*****s". 

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie said he believes he was cut for kneeling during the anthem. The Dallas Cowboys cut defensive end Damonte Moore in 2017 after being one of two Cowboys to raise his fist at the end of the national anthem. Four of five Kennesaw State cheerleaders didn't make the squad the season after receiving national attention for kneeling during the anthem in 2017.

It took former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid all the way until September of the 2018 offseason to sign with the Carolina Panthers. Reid was one of the first players to support and protest the anthem with Kaepernick. Reid is currently a free agent this season after the Panthers cut him for cap space earlier this offseason.

Based off of NFL players' reaction to the latest surge in the push for equality, many more players will kneel for the national anthem. How will NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handle the public's split views on the protests? 

There won't be an anthem played before games next season. Or, players won't be on the field when the anthem is being played. Players always had the option to be on the sidelines for the anthem, but in 2009, it became routine for entire teams to be on the field for the anthem.

If Goodell chooses to change any policy regarding the anthem, he'll have a little more leeway due to the increasing possibility of playing games in empty stadiums this upcoming season.

What do you think he'll do? Let me know in the comments.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blitz Zone: The Atlanta Falcons Will Rank Higher Than The Carolina Panthers By The End Of The 2020 Season

Will the Atlanta Falcons rank higher than the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL season? Who is finishing last in the NFC South?

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Chris Vinel

Bold Prediction: PFF Fantasy Analyst Says Take Calvin Ridley Over DeAndre Hopkins

Would you take Calvin Ridley instead of DeAndre Hopkins for your fantasy team this year?

Chris Vinel

by

William B. Carver

Dr. Fauci Says the NFL needs “Bubble” or Shouldn’t Play in 2020

Should the NFL put all its players in one place and conduct its season in a bubble?

Chris Vinel

by

William B. Carver

Remembering Julio Jones "I'm Here" Game vs. Colts in 2011

Julio Jones came on the scene in 2011 against the Colts his rookie season.

Malik Brown

Exploring How Two Preseason Games Could Benefit Falcons

How will the Atlanta Falcons handle a potential shorter preseason?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver

NFL Preview: How Does the NFC South Compare to the NFC West?

No two divisions have been more competitive over the past decade than the NFC West and the NFC South. Will we see more of the same in 2020?

Brady Pfister

Alex Mack is Preparing to Play in a "different season" This Year Without Fans in Attendance

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack went on the the Jim Rome show to talk about how playing games without fans will impact his play calls at the line of scrimmage.

Christian Crittenden

by

William B. Carver

Julio Jones leads the Falcons to victory.

In our #9 top 11 Julio Jones moments, Julio leads the Falcons to victory against the best team in the NFC.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 10: Julio Turns Into a Safety

There's not many players in the NFL that can play offense and defense. Julio Jones can do both.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Preparing Atlanta Falcons For Unlimited Hypothetical COVID-19 Situations

What is keeping Dan Quinn up at night?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver