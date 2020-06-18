PREDICTION: How the NFL Will Handle the National Anthem This Season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the latest NFL star who said he planned on kneeling during the national anthem this upcoming season.

Murray joins Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, as well as Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt who said he supports players who decide to kneel.

The NFL's protests of the national anthem have kept the national discussion of racial inequality and social injustice going since 2016. The criticism former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received for starting the movement intensified when the President of the United States called all protesters "sons of b*****s".

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie said he believes he was cut for kneeling during the anthem. The Dallas Cowboys cut defensive end Damonte Moore in 2017 after being one of two Cowboys to raise his fist at the end of the national anthem. Four of five Kennesaw State cheerleaders didn't make the squad the season after receiving national attention for kneeling during the anthem in 2017.

It took former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid all the way until September of the 2018 offseason to sign with the Carolina Panthers. Reid was one of the first players to support and protest the anthem with Kaepernick. Reid is currently a free agent this season after the Panthers cut him for cap space earlier this offseason.

Based off of NFL players' reaction to the latest surge in the push for equality, many more players will kneel for the national anthem. How will NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handle the public's split views on the protests?

There won't be an anthem played before games next season. Or, players won't be on the field when the anthem is being played. Players always had the option to be on the sidelines for the anthem, but in 2009, it became routine for entire teams to be on the field for the anthem.

If Goodell chooses to change any policy regarding the anthem, he'll have a little more leeway due to the increasing possibility of playing games in empty stadiums this upcoming season.

What do you think he'll do? Let me know in the comments.

