'You Can Feel It:' How Matt Ryan And Julio Jones Believe Todd Gurley II Is A 2020 Difference Maker

If you've followed the Atlanta Falcons from a relative distance at all this offseason, then you know Todd Gurley II is a motivated man.

Once the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, Gurley has become an afterthought to many after dealing with health issues. With the window of running backs across the league not named Frank Gore, Sr. closing seemingly quicker by the year combined with the cap space Gurley took up, the Los Angeles Rams decided to cut the 26-year-old.

The Falcons recruited Gurley immediately and relentlessly once he hit the market. Gurley has had a previous relationship with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and has many friends living in the state he attended college in.

On the week of game one, Gurley's new team doesn't see a tarnished or diminished version of the superstar running back.

"There's just an energy level that you feel from him when it's time to go," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said on a Microsoft Teams press conference Wednesday. "The great players that I have been around in my career have had that ability to do that. You see it. You can feel it. He gives off that kind of vibe when you're around him."

Jones spent time hiking with Gurley in Los Angeles this summer. On the hikes, the two gave each other encouraging talks, but the walks were primarily a chance for Jones to get to know Gurley more on a personal level and help the two build an on-field bond this season.

"TG looks great," Jones said on a Microsoft Teams press conference Thursday. "I mean, he looks amazing. He always had it, I felt like. Putting it together and knowing what he needs to do to be at his best when it's time to go. He only knows that. As far as practice, he looks amazing. As far as scrimmages, he looks amazing."

Entering week one, reaching an agreement with Gurley appears to be a match made in heaven for him and Atlanta. At least for a season.

Week 1

After a longer offseason with less public access due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said the team is still ready to go because of the amount of veteran leadership and coaching staff on the field.

"The coaches and everybody are just making everything feel normal going into game one," Jones said.

Atlanta's season kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook