Somewhere, the spirit of late comedian Rodney Dangerfield is fidgeting with his tie beneath his wide and goofy eyes. While doing that, he's thinking of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

As for Dangerfield's words . . .

Well, to paraphrase the classic line from Dangerfield's standup routine: Matty Ice gets no respect.

No respect at all.

Yeah, but even Ryan's biggest critics have to respect this: With world-wide attention on the plight of African Americans after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to choke the life from George Floyd, Ryan looked at the issues facing his adopted city of Atlanta. Then he spent this week starting a GoFundMe campaign with the stated mission of "Advancing The Lives (ATL) of The Black Community.

Ryan's goal is to raise $2 million.

To get things started, Ryan chipped in $500,000, prompting Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to throw in $25,000.

It's hard to disrespect that from Ryan, born and raised in the Philadelphia area. Even so, he has morphed into an Atlanta guy since the Falcons made this former Boston College star the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

Ryan has reached four Pro Bowls, and he passed for more yards in NFL history than any quarterback in his 10th, 11th and 12th year.

There's also a bunch of other Ryan stuff of note.

Still, Ryan has his critics.

To some, it's because Ryan was the man who replaced Michael Vick, eternally the people's choice in their world. To others, it's because Ryan was the quarterback when the Falcons blew that 28-3 lead three years and four months ago in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots.

Get over it.

I'll give a $500,000 (and counting) reason.