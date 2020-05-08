BLITZ ZONE: Is Matt Ryan the GREATEST Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the question that everyone has been asking lately is who is the GREATEST Atlanta Falcon of all time?

On Wednesday, at 7 PM on Instagram Live, Jeremy Johnson and William Brandon discussed who they think should have the title as "the greatest" Atlanta Falcon. The Atlanta Falcons have had a slew of great players over the years. A few to note are Michael Vick, Jessie Tuggle, Deion Sanders (even though he wasn't a Falcon that long).

Jeremy Johnson said with the "fear of his life" that Matt Ryan is the greatest Atlanta Falcon. Based on his stats and despite his well known baggage of "28-3", Johnson says he is still the greatest Falcon to come through Atlanta. William Brandon well... feel the complete OPPOSITE.

William Brandon claims that there is not one single greatest Falcon that has ever played on the team. While there are a number of notable greats to come through Atlanta, not one deserves the title of the greatest Falcon ever.

These two gentleman have an intense 45 minute debate on the subject, going blow for blow as they stick to the facts and figures. This is the recap of what went down on Wednesday at 7 PM. You can tune in each week on Instagram Live to watch debates on the latest and greatest involving the Atlanta Falcons.

