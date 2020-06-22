Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

The Braves Chopping And Chanting Help The Falcons Become Atlanta's Team Even More

Terence Moore

Sometimes, when it comes to professional sports in Atlanta, the Falcons are the people's choice. 

Other times, it's the Braves.

The Hawks . . . not so much.

What about Atlanta United, you say? Even though the Five Stripes won the Major League Soccer Cup during their second year in existence, they've only been around four seasons.

So this is mostly about the Falcons and the Braves, especially on huge topics these days such as social enlightenment.

Spoiler alert: I'm giving the Falcons two thumb's up already.

Not only that, but the NFL folks of Atlanta keep sacking their clueless counterparts of Major League Baseball for huge losses. 

Or, if you prefer a baseball analogy, the Falcons keep striking out the Braves as the Braves keep watching three smoking fastballs go by.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has his GoFundMe campaign with a goal of reaching $2 million to help black causes around Atlanta. He started the whole thing with $500,000 out of his own pocket.

Then there is Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who donated to Ryan's cause, and Quinn was joined by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and other members of the coaching staff.

Quinn and Dimitroff even have participated in rallies against social injustice.

In essence, the Falcons do something every week now to show they get it regarding Black Lives Matter, the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, Juneteenth Day and anything else that calls for the end of racist stuff.

The same goes for the Hawks, for that matter, an NBA franchise that has been interesting only here and there since it traded basketball legend Dominique Wilkins during the early 1990's.

While Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has joined Black Lives Matter protesters, Hawks point guard Trae Young has worked with NBA superstar LeBron James and others in a campaign to end voter suppression around the country.

The Braves?

They posted a tweet earlier this month saying, "It is time for us to speak up. We will not stand for racism. The Atlanta Braves fervently stand in opposition to any and all discriminatory acts, racism, and injustice."

Yeah, well. The Braves still haven't mentioned anything about ending the 30-year practice of encouraging those at their games to resemble Kansas City Chiefs fans and those of the Florida Seminoles by doing one of the most racially insensitive things in sports.

The tomahawk chop along with the tomahawk chant.

That combination insults Native Americans, and many have said as much over the past three decades, but the Braves haven't done much to stop the chopping and the chanting.

Actually, they've done nothing at all.

It's enough to make Atlanta hug the Falcons more.

Or it should be.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thomas Dimitroff Says There Still Is Uncertainty About The Upcoming Season But The Atlanta Falcons Will Be Prepared.

Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff discusses what the offseason has been like and what challenges the team faces moving forward.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 20: Which Falcon Resembles A Character From "The Office?"

What could some of your favorite Falcons have in common with your favorite characters from "The Office" television show?

Brady Pfister

How Do the Atlanta Falcons Stack Up Against the NFC North?

The Atlanta Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings, Green  Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions this fall. How well do the Falcons stack up with the NFC North?

Christian Crittenden

by

William B. Carver

Reasons Why the Atlanta Falcons Will or Won't Make the NFL Playoffs

What will shape the Falcons 2020 success or failure?

Jeremy Johnson

by

William B. Carver

NFLPA advises players not to work out together due to coronavirus

How many football players have tested positive for the coronavirus?

Dave Holcomb

Blitz Zone: The Atlanta Falcons Will Rank Higher Than The Carolina Panthers By The End Of The 2020 Season

Will the Atlanta Falcons rank higher than the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL season? Who is finishing last in the NFC South?

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Chris Vinel

Remembering Julio Jones "I'm Here" Game vs. Colts in 2011

Julio Jones came on the scene in 2011 against the Colts his rookie season.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver

PREDICTION: How the NFL Will Handle the National Anthem This Season

Roger Goodell has a choice to make.

Rashad Milligan

by

William B. Carver

Dr. Fauci Says the NFL needs “Bubble” or Shouldn’t Play in 2020

Should the NFL put all its players in one place and conduct its season in a bubble?

Chris Vinel

by

William B. Carver

Matt Ryan projected to be on of the top passers in the league this season

Fox Sports, sports betting twitter account has projected Atlanta Falcons quarterback MAtt Ryan to be one of the top passers on the NFL this season.

Christian Crittenden