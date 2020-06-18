Falcon Report
Blitz Zone: The Atlanta Falcons Will Rank Higher Than The Carolina Panthers By The End Of The 2020 Season

Christopher Smitherman II

This week on our episode of Blitz Zone!! We had a special guest come on the show and join us in a debate. Deputy Editor Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated's exclusive Carolina Panthers website hoped into the Blitz Zone to debate with our very own Chris Vinel! 

Chris Vinel had 1004 reasons why the Atlanta Falcons will rank higher than the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South by the end of 2020. Many of them have to do with Julio Jones, Dan Quinn, and the incredible draft picks the Falcons got this year. He was the affirmative tonight against Schuyler Callihan who was the negative in this debate. 

Schuyler says that this season, the Atlanta Falcons are finishing dead last in the NFC South division. Schuyler makes the argument that the Carolina Panthers have an "endless bench" of talent that is ready to jump in the game and play at a moments notice. If anyone of the Falcons star players such as Julio Jones and A.J Terrell gets injured, its game over. 

These two went head to head on Wednesday and battled valiantly. In the end the audience decides the victor, and that was Chris Vinel. Tune in every Wednesday at 7 PM EST on our Facebook page and Twitter. Click the link below to follow and stay updated with everything Atlanta Falcons. 

