NFLPA president J. C. Tretter pushes back against "everything is fine" narrative

Dave Holcomb

Since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in the United States in the middle of March, fans have heard from plenty of NFL owners, front office staffers and commissioner Roger Goodell about the potential hurdles to the 2020 season. On Tuesday, fans finally heard an official reaction from NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, who in a couple tweets, pushed back on the notion that the league is close to resuming its normal activities.

The tweets came Tuesday afternoon in a response to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, who reported that NFL head coaches could return to team facilities as early as next week. Robinson also reported team minicamps could then occur in the middle of next month or perhaps late June.

Within hours of that report, Tretter sent his tweets. Please check them out below:

This isn't to say the league is headed for a labor war. By most accounts, the NFL is in a much better position than most sports leagues in North America to overcome the coronavirus issues, but clearly, there are still steps that both the league and players need to take in order to salvage the offseason.

As of Tuesday night, more than 99,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. Some reports already have the country hitting the dreaded 100,000 mark in deaths. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Despite businesses opening up in Georgia and around the country, Holcomb also encourages Falcons to stay at home whenever possible.

