The 2020 NFL Draft is history, and boy, was it a hit. The draft coverage on the ESPN networks and NFL Network drew more than 55 million viewers across three days. The first-round on Thursday night set a record with an average audience of 15.6 million viewers, which was a 37 percent increase from last year.

Friday night and Saturday afternoon followed suit, also setting records for those specific days according to ESPN.

But the draft wasn't just a success from a viewership perspective. The fans who tuned in loved the unique experience the virtual draft presented this year -- everything from the costumes Mike Vrabel's kids were wearing to Bill Belichick's dog.

There were more than 600 cameras in the homes of players, coaches and general managers. Each one worked to humanize the NFL legends fans have come to adore (or in other cases, hate).

The 2021 NFL Draft will certainly take place with a stage and players present like in years past, but if there are any major takeaways from this year's draft, there should be more cameras in the homes of draft picks, coaches and general managers to help NFL fans feel more connected to their franchises.

