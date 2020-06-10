Falcon Report
News

VIDEO: Can NFL Teams Follow New Locker Room Coronavirus Guidelines?

Dave Holcomb

As the battle to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic continues, the NFL is slowly moving back to a new normal. Coaches have returned to the team facilities, and the next logical step is for the players to be back soon. On Monday, the league released a memo to teams detailing what needs to be done in order for players to safely return.

As great as it is that the league is taking COVID-19 seriously, it's very fair to wonder if NFL teams can realistically follow the new guidelines. CBS Sports NFL Senior Reporter Jonathan Jones tweeted some of the more interesting new guidelines on Monday:

Locker rooms are not designed with extra space, and during the summer, 90 players fill a space that is really meant for about 55 players. Every NFL locker room overflows with players until the final cutdown day at the end of August or early September.

Encouraging players and coaches to continue meeting virtually even after reopening the facilities is also another interesting guideline. It's a great idea, but there's no substituting practicing a snap or tackle and could possibly put cold-weather teams at a disadvantage. If team insist on having in-person meetings, then the league will permit them outside with players wearing masks and keeping social distancing. However, that's easier said than done in Green Bay during the winter.

If the guidelines are too difficult to follow, which they really sound like they are, then how can the NFL realistically expect to play its season safely?

As of Tuesday night, more than 113,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Despite businesses opening up in Georgia and around the country, Holcomb also encourages Falcons to stay at home whenever possible.

Matt Ryan says Colin Kaepernick should have "every opportunity" at an NFL job

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons announce three new hires to staff

Adam Potts, Steven Benjamin and Nick Jones joined the organization Tuesday.

Chris Vinel

Matt Ryan has been working individually with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and others amid shutdown of team facilities

How much work has Matt Ryan put in with his wide receivers this offseason?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Reacts To Huge Anonymous Donation, GoFundMe now holds $1.1 Million

An anonymous donor is helping Matt Ryan make a big-time impact on the black community in Atlanta.

Chris Vinel

Matt Ryan had jokes when asked about teams pumping in fake crowd noise in the event there are no fans in 2020

Did Matt Ryan share any concerns about the NFL allowing fake crowd noise?

Dave Holcomb

Todd Gurley II passes Atlanta Falcons physical

Zach Hood

What some NFL players are doing to support #BlackLivesMatter

Athletes have some of the biggest platforms, and they're using it during this time to fight for change in the world.

Malik Brown

Roger Goodell possesses only one path back from botching anthem protests

How can real change actually come to the NFL?

Dave Holcomb

Sensible mam

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 19: Put some respect on Matt Ryan's name

Does Matt Ryan get the respect he deserves? And are people trying to run Dan Quinn out of Atlanta prematurely?

Chris Vinel

If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Rashad Milligan

Rashad Milligan