VIDEO: Can NFL Teams Follow New Locker Room Coronavirus Guidelines?

As the battle to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic continues, the NFL is slowly moving back to a new normal. Coaches have returned to the team facilities, and the next logical step is for the players to be back soon. On Monday, the league released a memo to teams detailing what needs to be done in order for players to safely return.

As great as it is that the league is taking COVID-19 seriously, it's very fair to wonder if NFL teams can realistically follow the new guidelines. CBS Sports NFL Senior Reporter Jonathan Jones tweeted some of the more interesting new guidelines on Monday:

Locker rooms are not designed with extra space, and during the summer, 90 players fill a space that is really meant for about 55 players. Every NFL locker room overflows with players until the final cutdown day at the end of August or early September.

Encouraging players and coaches to continue meeting virtually even after reopening the facilities is also another interesting guideline. It's a great idea, but there's no substituting practicing a snap or tackle and could possibly put cold-weather teams at a disadvantage. If team insist on having in-person meetings, then the league will permit them outside with players wearing masks and keeping social distancing. However, that's easier said than done in Green Bay during the winter.

If the guidelines are too difficult to follow, which they really sound like they are, then how can the NFL realistically expect to play its season safely?

As of Tuesday night, more than 113,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19.

